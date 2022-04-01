Panther, Cougar boys take on field at Thayer Central's track invite

HEBRON – Fillmore Central and Cross County both hit the road Thursday, where they competed in the 12-team field at the Thayer Central Invite. The Panthers racked up 49 points to finish fifth, while the Cougars placed 11th with eight points.

Lincoln Christian towered atop the rest of the field with 95 points to win the team title, while host Thayer Central finished second with 80. Third-place Superior scored 72 points, Fairbury took fourth with 56 and Fillmore Central rounded out the top five.

Isaiah Lauby put the Panthers on the board with a fifth-place finish in the 400, which he ran in 56.16 seconds. Lauby was also one of two Fillmore Central scorers in the high jump, where he cleared 5-06 and finished sixth. Teammate Eli Myers took fourth in the event as he passed the bar at 5-08.

Fillmore Central scored two in the 800-meter run, where Ashtin Clark crossed the tape in 2:16.96 to win bronze and Cole Nedrow finished just behind him in fourth place at 2:19.75. Cooper Schelkopf added another fourth-place finish in the 1600, clocking in at 5:01.48.

In the field, the Panthers only scored in two events. Myers and Lauby placed in the high jump, while Luke Kimbrough won bronze in the triple jump with a distance of 38-07½.

Fillmore Central’s biggest success Thursday came in the relays. The 4x100 team finished in 47.24 seconds and placed third, and both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays won silver with times of 3:47.75 and 9:10.23, respectively.

Cross County scored in three events at Thayer Central. Preston Pinkelman took fifth in the pole vault as he cleared 10 feet and Cory Hollinger added a second fifth-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 44-10. In the discus, Damon Mickey fired a distance of 117-06 to finish fourth, one inch away from a spot on the podium.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Connor Bradley, Southern, 11.32

200 – 1. Connor Bradley, Southern, 22.33

400 – 1. Connor Bradley, Southern, 51.99; 5. Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore Central, 56.16

800 – 1. Devon Carel, Fairbury, 2:11.05; 3. Ashtin Clark, Fillmore Central, 2:16.96; 4. Cole Nedrow, Fillmore Central, 2:19.75

1600 – 1. Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 4:42.26; 4. Cooper Schelkopf, Fillmore Central, 5:01.48

3200 – 1. Rowan Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:43.69

110 Hurdles – 1. Dane Miller, Superior, 15.46

300 Hurdles – 1. Dahlton Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 42.91

4x100 Relay – 1. Superior, 45.54; 3. Fillmore Central, 47.24

4x400 Relay – 1. Thayer Central, 3:45.58; 2. Fillmore Central, 3:47.75

4x800 Relay – 1. Lincoln Christian, 8:52.52; 2. Fillmore Central, 9:10.23

High Jump – 1. Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-04; 4. Eli Myers, Fillmore Central, 5-08; 6. Isaiah Lauby, Fillmore Central, J5-06

Pole Vault – 1. Clayton Morris, Superior, 11-06; 5. Preston Pinkelman, Cross County, J10-0

Long Jump – 1. Grant Wiedel, Thayer Central, 20-03½

Triple Jump – 1. Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 40-11¼; 3. Luke Kimbrough, Fillmore Central, 38-07½

Shot Put – 1. Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 59-06¼; 5. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 44-10

Discus – 1. Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 155-07; 4. Damon Mickey, Cross County, 117-06