Panther, Bronco harriers run in Hebron

HEBRON – The Fillmore Central and Centennial cross country teams laced up their running shoes for the Southern Nebraska Conference meet at Thayer Central on Thursday. Neither the Panthers nor Broncos recorded a team score for the girls, but both found a runner land in the top four.

Fillmore Central’s Hallie Verhage placed third with a time of 22:18.82, just ahead of Madison Brandenburgh of Centennial, who clocked in at 22:24.51 and finished fourth.

The Broncos’ Josie Turnbull turned in a personal record to take home a medal, running a 23:33.16 to place 11th. Annika Frook of Fillmore Central timed in at 25:37.64 and finished 15th.

In the boys’ race, Fillmore Central finished as runner-up to Milford, while Centennial took fifth. The Eagles took up each of the top four spots on the individual leaderboard, and all six runners placed in the top nine.

Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull ran a 17:56.88 and finished sixth, just ahead of Fillmore Central’s Cooper Schelkopf, who clocked in at 17:59.13 and placed seventh. The Panthers’ Ashtin Clark finished 11th with a time of 18:31.56, while Camden Winkleman also medaled for the Broncos, finishing in 18:50.67 and placing 15th.

“Josie Turnbull and Canden Winkleman ran their best ever times and were able to bring home medals as freshman,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Both juniors, Clinton Turnbull and Madison Brandenburgh ran their dependable races, placing sixth and fourth. Matthew Hoops and Garrison Schernikau returned back this week from being gone due to illness and injury. Still not 100%, but (they) ran as well as they could. (We’re) hoping to get them back to form by next week.”