Panther boys take down Gibbon in hoops 45-42
GIBBON – Fillmore Central knocked down nine shots in the first half Friday night – including four 3-pointers – and took a 25-21 lead into the locker room against Gibbon. Gibbon made up some ground over the final 16 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap completely as the Panthers held on for a 45-42 win.

Fillmore Central drilled 17 field goals in the victory, including six baskets from long range. The Panthers also went 5 of 11 on free throws.

Keegan Theobald led Fillmore Central with 12 points, while Kade Cooper racked up 11 and Isaiah Lauby added 10 to join him in double figures. Luke Kimbrough scored five points for the Panthers, Kiffin Theobald tallied three and Jayden Wolfe and Jarin Tweedy recorded two points each to complete the scoring.

Fillmore Central improved to 6-11 on the season. The Panthers returned to the court Monday night for their SNC tournament opener against Superior.

