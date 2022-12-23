Panther boys stun St. Cecilia in OT 53-45

HASTINGS – The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks doubled up visiting Fillmore Central early, taking a 12-6 lead after eight minutes Tuesday night. The Panthers rallied as a 9-5 run in the second stanza trimmed the deficit to two points at intermission.

St. Cecilia’s cushion still stood at a pair entering the final eight minutes, but Fillmore Central used a 15-13 run in the fourth quarter to even the score at 38-all and force free basketball. In the first overtime period, the Panthers seized control of the game with a 15-7 run to pull off a 53-45 upset in boys nonconference hoops.

Two figures loomed large for Fillmore Central in the extra period – Dan Stoner and Keegan Theobald. Theobald doubled his offensive production in overtime, knocking down a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to finish with 10 points after recording five through the first four quarters.

Stoner, meanwhile, drilled a couple of field goals and went a perfect 3 for 3 from the line as he finished with seven points in the OT period. Together, the duo combined to outscore St. Cecilia 12-7 in overtime.

Stoner finished with a game-high 18 points, burying seven shots from the floor and going 4 of 7 at the charity stripe. Kiffin Theobald canned a trio of 3-pointers and made two free throws in overtime to finish with 11 points, while Keegan Theobald’s 10 points left three Panthers in double figures.

Jayden Wolf added six points and Jarin Tweedy tallied five, while Kade Cooper notched two and Carson Asche rounded out the scoring with one.

Fillmore Central made four triples and finished with 18 field goals overall, one more than St. Cecilia – which also knocked down four shots from downtown. However, the Panthers went 13 for 21 at the foul line and the Bluehawks only connected on 7 of 12 free throws.

Jenson Anderson paced St. Cecilia offensively with 12 points, all of which came in the first and fourth quarters. Hayden Demuth added nine and accounted for five of the Bluehawks’ seven points in overtime.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available. Fillmore Central improved to 3-4 on the season, while St. Cecilia dropped to 4-4.

The Bluehawks will next take the court Dec. 29 and 30 at the Amherst holiday tournament. Their opening round matchup Thursday is against York. The Panthers, meanwhile, return to the hardwood for the Shelby-Rising City holiday tourney on Dec. 28 and 29, with a first-round matchup against Clarkson/Leigh on Wednesday afternoon.