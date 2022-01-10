Panther boys rout Superior 66-45

SUPERIOR – Fillmore Central led Superior by a margin of just 24-23 at halftime Saturday afternoon, but the Panthers’ offense roared to life in the third quarter and outscored the Wildcats 42-22 over the final two periods in a 66-45 win.

Isaiah Lauby scored 17 points in the second half for Fillmore Central and finished with a game-high 19 points. Keegan Theobald added 14 – 13 of which came in the first half – and Kade Cooper racked up 10 as three Panthers finished in double figures.

Jayden Wolfe and Luke Kimbrough notched six points apiece, Jarin Tweedy tallied five and Kiffin Theobald added four for Fillmore Central. Kody Myers scored two to round out the Panthers’ offensive output.

Tate Streith netted 13 points to pace Superior, while Dane Miller added 10 for the Wildcats.

Team stats for both teams were unavailable.