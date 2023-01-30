 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panther boys rout Gibbon 58-28

GENEVA – Fillmore Central took a 14-0 lead over Gibbon after eight minutes and expanded their cushion to 33-7 at halftime. The rout was on from there as the Panthers cruised to a 58-28 win.

Dan Stoner led the Panthers with 15 points, while Carson Asche netted nine and Kade Cooper added eight. Kiffin Theobald notched six points, Jarin Tweedy tallied five and Cole Nedrow, Keegan Theobald and Luke Kimbrough each recorded three. Cooper Schelkopf, Jayden Wolf and Trevor Roach all rounded out the scoring with two points as 11 different Panthers left a mark in the scorebook.

Fillmore Central 56, Gibbon 28 (girls)

The Panther girls also picked up a convincing win as they led 17-12 after one quarter and 34-17 at halftime before cruising to a 56-28 victory.

Team and individual stats for Fillmore Central were not available.

