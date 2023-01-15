Panther boys rout David City 60-38

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed David City to town for a Southern Nebraska Conference showdown Saturday and walked away with a decisive win thanks to explosive offense.

Fillmore Central led 17-9 after eight minutes and 33-24 at halftime. Things got worse for the Scouts after the intermission, as the Panthers went on a 11-9 run in the third quarter before putting the game away by outscoring the visitors 16-5 over the final eight minutes to pull away for a 60-38 win in boys hoops action.

Carson Asche buried seven shots from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws as he led all scorers with 20 points in the win. Dan Stoner and Jarin Tweedy both knocked down five field goals and added 13 points apiece, while Keegan Theobald followed with seven. Luke Kimbrough and Kiffin Theobald both scored three points and Kade Cooper rounded out the scoring with two.

As a team, the Panthers knocked down 23 field goals, including four 3-pointers. They went 11 of 13 from the foul line.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.