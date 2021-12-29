Panther boys pull up short in bid to win holiday tourney title

SHELBY – After putting up 73 points in Monday’s win over Fullerton, the Clarkson-Leigh Patriot defense shut down the Fillmore Central Panther offense in Tuesday’s championship game of the Shelby-Rising-City Holiday Tournament.

Neither team had a great day on the offensive side of the ball, but the Patriots did just enough as they held on for the 40-30 win over the Panthers in boys hoop action.

Fillmore Central led 4-3 after the first quarter, but C-L won the second eight minutes with a 13-8 scoring run and took a 16-12 lead to the break.

Nothing was settled in the third quarter as the Patriots upped their lead by one point to 28-23.

It was in the fourth quarter where the Patriots hit 5 of 9 free throws and salted the game away. Clarkson-Leigh had a huge advantage at the line as they put up 24 free throws and hit 12, while the Panthers were just 4 of 8 in the loss.

The Patriots were led in scoring by 6-1 senior Jarred Novotny who put up a game-high 19 points. Eli Hays added nine.

Fillmore Central’s Isaiah Lauby led the Panthers with 15 points and Keegan Theobald was charted with six.