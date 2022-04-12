Panther boys host Bison and Dukes in track

Panthers host Bison and Dukes in track

GENEVA – On one of the nicer days of the spring to date, the Central City Bison edged the York Dukes 145-142 with the Fillmore Central Panthers finishing the day with 104 points at the Fillmore Central Tri on Monday.

Wins for the Dukes came in the 1600 meter run with Colin Pinneo taking the top spot with a time of 4:51.67. In the pole vault, sophomore Hudson Holoch had his best jump of the year with an 11-6, Jude Collingham tossed the shot 47-0 to post his personal best and Dalton Snodgrass had the best throw in the discus with a 125-00, his top effort of the year.

The Panthers’ Kale Perkins won the 100 with a clocking of 12.26, Cooper Schelkopf won the 800 with a time of 2:10.62, in the high jump Eli Myers jumped 5-8 to give the Panthers 10 more team points and he also took the top spot in the triple jump with a mark of 36-6 ¾.

Central City’s Tyler Carroll won the 200 (24.33) and the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.33.

Relays were run in the 4x100 and the 4x400 with the Bison winning both.

York will be traveling to Central City on Thursday for the Bison Invite which gets underway at 1 p.m.

Event winners and all area athletes in the top three of each event:

100-1.Kale Perkins, FC 12.26, 3.Dalton Snodgrass, YRK 12.48

200-1.Tyler Carroll, CC 24.33, 2.Luke Kimbrough, FC 25.46

400-1.Dylan Pfeifer, CC 56.34, 2.Aiden Hinrichs, FC 57.05

800-1.Cooper Schelkopf, FC 2:10.62, Ashtin Clark, FC 2:12.14, 3.Colin Pinneo, YRK 2:15.59

1600-1.Colin Pinneo, YRK 4:51.67, 2.Gabe Zarraga, YRK 5:05.20, 3.James Bonde, YRK 5:07.16

110HH-1.Tyler Carroll, CC 15.33, 2.Joe Burgess, YRK 19.85, 3.Waylon Rayburn, FC 19.87

4x100-1.Central City 45.98,

4x400-1.Central City 4:01.89, 3.Fillmore Central 4:05.21 (Luke Kimbrough, Cooper Schelkopf, Kale Perkins, Waylon Rayburn)

High Jump-1.Eli Myers, FC 5-8, 2.Ryan Huston, YRK 5-2

Pole Vault-1.Hudson Holoch, YRK 11-6, 2.Waylon Rayburn, FC 9-6

Long Jump-1.Jaramie Elton, CC 17-8 ½, 3.Ashtin Clark, FC17-1 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Eli Myers, FC 36-6 ¾, 2.Aiden Hinrichs, FC 36-6 ¼, 3.Eli Nething, YRK 34-6

Shot Put-1.Jude Collingham, YRK 47-0, 3.Clayton Pinneo, YRK 39-2

Discus-1.Dalton Snodgrass, YRK 125-00, 2.Cole Ehlers, YRK 117-3 ½, 3.Jalen Kroger, YRK 110-4 ½