Panther boys fall to Milford in SNC tourney hoops

MILFORD – At halftime of Tuesday night’s SNC quarterfinals matchup, the top-seeded Milford Eagles only led Fillmore Central 24-22. That changed in the third quarter, however, as a 29-8 run gave the Eagles a commanding lead entering the final eight minutes. Milford cruised from there, outscoring Fillmore Central 46-17 after halftime in a 70-39 win.

Milford drilled 28 shots from the floor, including seven 3-pointers, compared to just 13 field goals for Fillmore Central. The Panthers made two treys and went 11 for 17 at the foul line.

Isaiah Lauby poured in 19 points to pace the Panther offense. He buried six shots from the floor and connected on six of his seven tries from the foul line.

Dan Stoner notched eight points for Fillmore Central, while Cooper Schelkopf added three. Luke Kimbrough, Keegan Theobald, Kiffin Theobald and Kade Cooper all recorded two points and Carson Asche tallied one to round out the Panthers’ scoring.

Four different players cracked double figures for Milford.