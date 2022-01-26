Panther boys edge Broncos in SNC triple OT thriller

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers outscored the Centennial Broncos 17-16 over three extra OT periods and went on to the 57-56 win in boys Southern Nebraska Conference regular season play.

The hosts led 30-23 at the half, but a much slower second half saw the Broncos make up the seven point deficit outscoring the Panthers 17-10 over the second 16 minutes.

Fillmore Central was led in scoring by senior Isaiah Lauby with a game-high 24 points, but also got double digit efforts from both Keegan Theobald and Kade Cooper with 13 and 10 points respectively.

Centennial senior Jake Bargen led the Broncos with 17 points and he also had plenty of help as both Alex Hirschfeld and Lane Zimmer chipped in with 10.

The Broncos outscored the Panthers at the free throw line 16-6 as they were 16 of 23 and Fillmore Central 6 of 9.

Both teams will be in action Friday as the Panthers head to Gibbon to battle the Buffaloes, while the Broncos return home to take on the Thayer Central Titans in what will be back-to-back games between the two teams.