Panther boys drop two over the weekend in hoops

GENEVA – Slow starts in both of their weekend games at Milford and at home against Fairbury hurt the Fillmore Central boys basketball team.

On Friday night a two-point first quarter put the Panthers in an early hole. Despite a strong fourth quarter with 22 points they came up short against the Milford Eagles 59-53.

On Saturday in their home opener the Panthers fell behind 18-12 at the end of the first quarter before battling back and losing a heart wrenching 45-44 final to the Jeffs.

Milford 59, Fillmore Central 53

The Milford Eagles hit nine 3-pointers and Nelson Girmus led the Eagles with a game-high 27 points as the Panthers came up six points short in the loss to the Eagles.

Fillmore Central trailed at the half 20-17, but Milford used a strong third quarter to pull away and open a double digit lead after the first 24 minutes.

The Panthers outscored the Eagles 22-18 in the fourth quarter, but that was short of what they needed in the 59-53 loss.

Fillmore Central dropped in eight 3-pointers and had three players in double figures with Kiffin Theobald the leader with 14. Dan Stoner added 11 and Luke Kimbrough 10.

Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 44

Of the combined 89 points, 64 were scored in the bookend quarters by the Fairbury Jeffs and Panthers.

Fillmore Central won the two middle quarters 14-11, while the Jeffs won the first and second quarter 34-30.

The Jeffs matched the Milford Eagles nine 3-pointers and Fillmore Central knocked down seven. Jeffs scoring was led Jackson Martin with 15 and Jax Biehl added 12.

Fillmore Central’s scoring was paced by Stoner with 19 and Keegan Theobald with nine all on 3-pointers.

Fillmore Central (0-2) will play at Freeman next Friday night.