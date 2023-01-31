Panther boys down Milford in SNC quarterfinals

GENEVA – Eight minutes into Tuesday night’s ballgame, the Fillmore Central boys led Milford by a slim 5-4 margin. However, the 3-seeded Panthers opened some breathing room with a 15-6 run in the second quarter and held serve in the second half to reach the SNC semifinals with a 41-31 win.

Milford scored the game’s first four points as Fillmore Central went scoreless for the game’s first five minutes, but the Panthers finally began to heat up late and took a one-point lead after the opening stanza.

Leading 7-6 early in the second quarter, Jarin Tweedy put the ball down the hatch for two points to spark a Panthers run. Carson Asche split a pair of free throws and Dan Stoner buried the first Fillmore Central 3-ball of the game before Tweedy and Asche each notched another bucket to cap a 10-0 spurt for the Panthers.

Milford cut it to seven points late in the second quarter, but Kiffin Theobald canned a triple in the final seconds of the half to put the Panthers on top 20-10 at the intermission.

Tweedy came out with two quick layups to begin the third quarter and make it a 14-point ballgame, but the Eagles would not fade quietly into the night. A pair of Milford 3-pointers made it 28-19, but Luke Kimbrough found the bottom of the net on a shot in the waning seconds of the third quarter to stop the run.

Trailing 30-19 entering the final eight minutes, Milford rallied to within seven early in the fourth quarter, but Fillmore Central again had an answer. Stoner, Keegan Theobald and Asche each came up with easy buckets before Stoner knocked down his fourth field goal of the game to cap an 8-0 run and put the Panthers on top 38-23 with three minutes left on the nose.

Nelson Girmus helped Milford hang around with a pair of 3-pointers in the final three minutes, but Fillmore Central did enough at the foul line down the stretch to hold on and punch a ticket to the SNC semifinals with a 41-31 win.

The Panthers shot a respectable 17 of 43 from the floor but went just 2 of 15 from beyond the arc. They also connected on half of their 10 chances from the charity stripe.

Stoner scored five points in the fourth quarter to pace Fillmore Central with 11 for the game, while Asche netted nine and Tweedy followed with eight.

Kiffin Theobald added five points, Kimbrough finished with four and Jayden Wolf and Keegan Theobald rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Milford hung around thanks to a 5 of 12 outing from downtown, but the Eagles shot just 13 of 39 from the floor overall. Girmus scored eight points in the fourth quarter to lead all scorers with 12, while Reice Stutzman added eight.

Both teams unofficially pulled down 24 rebounds apiece, but Fillmore Central won the turnover battle 17-12.

Fillmore Central moved to 11-7 on the season and avenged a prior loss to the Eagles in the season opener.

The Panthers will return to the court on Thursday night in Centennial for the conference semifinals, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal game between 2-seed Sandy Creek and 7-seed Sutton.