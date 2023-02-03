UTICA – With a spot in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament finals on the line, the Fillmore Central boys came out guns a ’blazing Thursday night against Sandy Creek.

The Panthers pounced on the Cougars early, taking an 11-7 lead after eight minutes before padding the cushion to 30-15 at halftime thanks to a 19-8 run in the second quarter. Sandy Creek held a 15-9 edge in the third stanza to climb within nine points, but Fillmore Central closed the game on a 14-11 run to secure a spot in the conference finals with a 53-41 win.

“I thought the first quarter it took us a few minutes to get our feet under us. Once we did we did a great job of attacking their defense. We finished at the rim and had some really big hits,” Panthers head coach Derek Reinsch said. “Kiffin Theobald hit a few big threes for us that really extended the lead to 15 at half. We played really good team ‘D’ and made Sandy creek work for everything. We were able to rebound the ball well and honestly just control it for the most part.”

Fillmore Central shot 17 of 41 (41.5%) from the floor and buried 6 of 16 shots from beyond the arc. The Panthers also connected on 13 of 21 chances at the foul line. Sandy Creek, meanwhile, went 15 of 40 from the floor but was just 4 of 18 from three and 7 of 14 from the charity stripe.

Kiffin Theobald went 4 of 8 from downtown for the Panthers and led all scorers with 12 points, while Jayden Wolf finished a spotless 4 for 4 from the floor and made both of his free throws to join Theobald in double figures with 10 points.

Behind them, Carson Asche tallied nine points and Luke Kimbrough went 6 of 8 at the line to finish with six. Dan Stoner also tallied six points in the first quarter before leaving the game with an injury, while Jarin Tweedy notched five. Keegan Theobald and Kade Cooper rounded out the Fillmore Central scoring effort with three and two points, respectively.

Ethan Shaw led Sandy Creek with 11 points, but the Panther defense limited him to an inefficient 3 of 15 night shooting the ball. Jack Clark went 3 of 6 from 3-point range to add nine points for the Cougars, while Oliver Oglesby notched six.

The Panthers outworked Sandy Creek on the glass to the tune of a 27-23 rebounding advantage. Asche led the way with eight boards while Cooper added six. Keegan Theobald dished out six assists and Asche notched four as the duo combined for 10 of the team’s 15 total assists.

Tweedy and Kimbrough led the way defensively with two steals apiece, and Tweedy recorded the Panthers’ only block.

In addition to their advantage on the glass, Fillmore Central won the turnover battle 16-10 and netted 18 points off turnovers compared to seven for the Cougars.

With the win, the No. 3 seed Panthers improved to 12-7 on the season and will carry a five-game winning streak into the SNC title game Saturday night. Fillmore Central’s opponent will be David City, which took down Wilber-Clatonia 55-49 in the other semifinal.

“Our defense was able to maintain a solid lead and we did a great job of finishing at the free throw line,” Reinsch said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group. It’s not been very often that we been to the SNC finals. Our kids have come so far in a short period and are really building the plane as we are leaning to fly it.”