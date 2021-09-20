Palmer notches 86-72 pinball wizard win over Nebraska Lutheran in football

PALMER – The game ball in Friday night’s Nebraska Lutheran at Palmer football game should go to each team’s statisticians.

The schools combined for 1,051 yards of offense and 20 touchdowns.

Nebraska Lutheran’s junior quarterback Trey Richert threw the ball 46 times, with a staggering 38 completions for 453 yards and nine touchdowns.

Over the past two weeks Richert has produced 16 touchdowns. He has completed 59 of 73 passes for 897 yards.

However it was not quite enough as Palmer senior running back Gunner Reimers ran the ball 51 times for 422 yards and nine touchdowns in Palmer’s 86-72 win over the Knights.

Both teams started quickly as the score at the end of the first quarter was 30-30.

The Knights led 52-46 at the half and extended their lead to 66-54 through three quarters.

Then Palmer’s offense went wild in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Knights 32-6 and recorded the 14-point win.