Pair of late triples carry Slammers to victory

STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers led Blue River 7-4 after four innings Thursday evening, but Blue River tied the game with three runs in the fifth and took the lead in the top of the sixth. Trailing by a run entering their final at-bat, the Slammers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh on a pair of triples to rally and earn a 9-8 win.

Blue River struck first, scoring a run on an RBI single in the top of the second. The Slammers responded in the bottom half of the inning as Christina Rystrom drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to center field.

After Blue River reclaimed the lead with a two-run double in the third, Kayliegh Pinney drove in a run on a triple to center field and Lindee Kelley followed with an RBI double to center field as Polk County tied the game at three.

The Slammers tacked on four more in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on a passed ball, an error and a two-RBI single from Pinney.

Blue River immediately responded with three runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at seven and took the lead on an error in the sixth.

Trailing 8-7 entering the bottom of the seventh, Kylee Krol singled on a ground ball to center field to lead off the inning. Pinney launched a triple to center field – her second of the game – to tie the game.