Paige Mestl makes it four state golf medals at Heartland

COLUMBUS – From 2011 t0 2014 Paige Mestl set the bar at Heartland High School pretty high with four consecutive trips to the Class C State Golf Championships.

The older Mestl medaled in both her junior and senior years with 10th and 5th place finishes respectively over her four-year run.

That bar now has been set even higher as Elizabeth Mestl finished up her high school golfing career Tuesday in the second round of the Class C Championships at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Mestl shot a two-day total of 178 for 10th place giving her four consecutive medals with a third place finish in 2018 (just one round) being her best run at state.

On Tuesday she added a 91 to her first round 87 to cap her high school career.

The Class C team championship went to Broken Bow who defeated day one leader Columbus Scotus by 26 strokes. Broken Bow knocked 29 strokes off their first day score on Tuesday.

Third place was Lincoln Lutheran with a 775, fourth went to West-Point/Beemer with a 789 and Valentine was fifth with a 792.