Owen McDonald named the 16th York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Nov. 20, 2020, Owen McDonald ran into the record books during the six-man football state championship game in Kearney, steamrolling his way through the Sterling Jets defense to the tune of 393 yards and eight touchdowns on just 22 carries as the Mustangs won the state championship 70-20.

That night stood out to McDonald on Monday night after the McCool Junction senior was named the 16th York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year, but it wasn’t for his individual performance.

“(It’s) probably winning the state championship as a team in football,” McDonald said when asked what the highlight of his high school career was. “It’s a moment that won’t ever be topped.”

He said he was surprised to be named the Male Athlete of the Year, but he was quick to give special thanks to his coaches, teammates, family and friends. To get him to come to the ceremony without spoiling the surprise, McDonald said his parents told him they were going to spend some time together as a family.

The record-breaking performance against Sterling in Kearney certainly factored into McDonald becoming the second Mustang to be named the Male Athlete of the Year – Coleman Cogswell won it in 2012-13 – but he proved a reliable force in the backfield all season.