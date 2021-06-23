Owen McDonald named the 16th York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Nov. 20, 2020, Owen McDonald ran into the record books during the six-man football state championship game in Kearney, steamrolling his way through the Sterling Jets defense to the tune of 393 yards and eight touchdowns on just 22 carries as the Mustangs won the state championship 70-20.
That night stood out to McDonald on Monday night after the McCool Junction senior was named the 16th York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year, but it wasn’t for his individual performance.
“(It’s) probably winning the state championship as a team in football,” McDonald said when asked what the highlight of his high school career was. “It’s a moment that won’t ever be topped.”
He said he was surprised to be named the Male Athlete of the Year, but he was quick to give special thanks to his coaches, teammates, family and friends. To get him to come to the ceremony without spoiling the surprise, McDonald said his parents told him they were going to spend some time together as a family.
The record-breaking performance against Sterling in Kearney certainly factored into McDonald becoming the second Mustang to be named the Male Athlete of the Year – Coleman Cogswell won it in 2012-13 – but he proved a reliable force in the backfield all season.
McDonald finished his senior campaign with 2,032 yards rushing and 48 touchdowns, and he also returned five kickoffs for scores and found the end zone a total of 56 times en route to becoming the Six-Man Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team D6-2 All-District and six-man all-state selection at both running back and kicker.
He also contributed to the Mustangs on defense, recording 68 tackles and intercepting five passes.
Outside of football, McDonald also shined in basketball and track.
On the hardwood, McDonald averaged 16.6 points a game as a senior and scored in double figures in 20 of McCool Junction’s 22 games, including a season-high 28 against Nebraska Lutheran. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds, four assists and 2.9 steals per contest as the Mustangs went 16-6.
McDonald’s contributions in basketball earned him All-Crossroads Conference and YNT All-Area honors, and he was named a Class D1 All-State honorable mention by both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
On the track, McDonald qualified for the Class D state meet at Burke Stadium in both the 100 and 200-meter runs, and he also competed for the Mustangs’ 4x100 relay team.
Yet for all of the personal success, McDonald couldn’t think of an individual highlight that stood out to him when asked on Monday.
“I’m more of a team guy,” he said. “I like to celebrate and share credit with my teammates.”
In the fall, McDonald will trade in the black and gold of McCool Junction for the orange and black of Doane University. He’ll play football and run track for the Tigers while majoring in exercise science.
“It felt like home,” he said. “I felt like it was calling to me.”
During four years across three sports, McDonald left his mark on McCool Junction athletics. However, he said he hopes his legacy as a Mustang goes further than the success he had on the field, court and track.
“I hope they remember me as a leader, someone they could count on whether on the field, the court or in the classroom,” he said.