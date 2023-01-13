Otte’s second double-double this week leads Knights past Storm

WACO – On Tuesday night Nebraska Lutheran senior Lily Otte scored 32 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a convincing win over the East Butler Tigers.

On Thursday night she led the Knights with 16 points and 11 rebounds, her second double-double of the week as Lutheran improved to 6-5 with a 49-43 win over the High Plains Storm in girls’ Crossroads Conference action.

Nebraska Lutheran used the first quarter to build an 18-10 lead and the two teams played nearly dead even through the two middle quarters with Lutheran holding a 39-30 lead through three quarters.

High Plains won the fourth quarter 13-10, but it was too little and too late as High Plains dropped to 7-4 on the year.

Along with Otte’s 16, senior Jasmine Malchow added 14 and Rebecca Hueske finished with nine. The Knights were 16 of 50 from the field for 32% and Otte hit the team’s only 3-pointer as they went 1 of 6. The Knights hit 16 of 25 at the free throw line.

No team or individual stats were available for the Storm.

High Plains is the No. 4 seed in the CRC Tournament and will take on the No. 12 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves next Saturday at 4 p.m. at York College. The Knights are No. 9 and will kick off the tournament at 1 p.m. against No. 8 Dorchester.

High Plains was in Dorchester Friday night, while the Knights make their way to Shelby to take on the Huskies today.

High Plains (7-4) 10 10 10 13-43

Nebraska Lutheran (6-5) 18 10 11 10-49