Osceola wins high scoring affair against Nebraska Lutheran 79-69

WACO – The Osceola Bulldogs came to Tuesday night’s Crossroads Conference regular season battle with Nebraska Lutheran rated as the No. 6 team in the Omaha World-Herald D2 boys rankings.

Osceola was able to jump out to a 36-25 halftime lead and held on to pick up the 79-69 win over the Lutheran Knights.

Nebraska Lutheran is now 6-2 on the year and Osceola improved to 6-1.

Osceola led 18-12 through the first eight minutes and extended their lead to 12 points at 58-46 through three quarters.

Nebraska Lutheran, with four players in double figures, won the fourth quarter 23-21.

The Knights were led in scoring by senior Trey Richert with 19, junior Isaac Beiermann added 16, junior Eli Vogt had 12 and senior Jace Dressel was charted with 10.

The Knights were 25 of 55 from the field for 45% and 7 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc for 37%. Lutheran was 12 of 20 at the free throw line.

Senior Trevor Hueske led the team with six rebounds, while Vogt dished out three assists and Richert had five steals.

No stats were available for the Bulldogs.

The Knights will be off until Thursday, January 5th when they travel to BDS.

Nebraska Lutheran (6-2) 12 13 21 23-69

Osceola (6-1) 18 18 22 21-79