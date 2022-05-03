Osceola win three of final four events to edge McCool boys for CRC title

OSCEOLA- Osceola got wins from Isaiah Zelasney in the 200 meters, Xavier Blackburn in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay team capped off a 39-point scoring burst to push past the McCool Junction Mustangs to claim the Crossroads Conference Boys Track and Field championship.

Zelasney, who is the defending Class D State champion in the 100, 200 and 400, won those same three events Tuesday and was on the winning 4x400 relay. His performance earned him the Gale Arnett Award for Most Outstanding Male Performer.

Cross County boys scored 68 points and took third, Shelby-Rising Citywas fourth with 52 points and BDS rounded out the top five in the 13-team field with 51.

Nebraska Lutheran was sixth with 46 points, High Plains seventh with 40, Exeter-Milligan 11th with 21 and Hampton finished 12th with 12 points.

McCool Junction behind senior Isaac Stark who won the high jump, long jump and the triple jump and Lucas Beversdorf, who claimed the gold in the pole vault, scored a total of 44 points in the field events to open the early lead.

The middle and long distance runners opened the lead even further as Jake Brugger won both the 1600 and 3200, while Trent Neville won the 800 and took third in the 400. The 800, 1600 and 3200 races produced over 55 points for the Mustangs.

McCool Junction left Osceola on Tuesday with eight conference event titles, while the Osceola Bulldogs had just five. Those two teams accounted for 13 of the 17 wins.

Cross County senior Cory Hollinger won the shot and took second in the discus, while Damon Mickey was third in the discus.

The best finish for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights came from junior Trevor Hueske with a second in the 200 and a third in the 100.

High Plains won the 4x100 relay, Exeter-Milligan’s Adrian Schoofs was third in the 200 and teammate Tyler Due also finished third in the pole vault.

Hampton’s Eli Arndt was fifth in the 3200 and Kash Majerus also took fifth in the 1600.

Most of these same teams will be in action Thursday and Friday before the district meets take place a week from Thursday.

CRC boys team scores-1.Osceola 137, 2.McCool Junction, 124, 3.Cross County 68, 4.Shelby-Rising City 52, 5.BDS 51, 6.Nebraska Lutheran 46, 7.High Plains 40, 8.Giltner 39, 9.East Butler 34, 10.Meridian 27, 11.Exeter-Milligan 21, 12.Hampton 12, 13.Dorchester 12

Event winners and area athletes who scored in each event

100-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 11.23, 3.Trevor Hueske, NL 11.81, 4.Gavin Morris, HP 12.16, 6.Gage Friesen, HP 12.24, 7.Trey Richert, NL 12.30, 8.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 16.21

200-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 23.14, 2.Trevor Hueske, NL 24.09, 3.Adrian Schoofs, EM 24.6, 6.Gavin Morris, HP 25.17, 7.Nicholas Cross, NL 25.24, 8.Gage Friesen, HP 25.40

400-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 51.93, 3.Trent Neville, MCJ 53.78, 4.Jackson Lindburg, CC 54.33

800-1.Trent Neville, MCJ 2:05.27, 5.Jake Brugger, MCJ 2:12.33, 6.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 2:12.98

1600-1.Jake Brugger, MCJ 5:02.01, 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ 5:02.76, 3.Trent Neville, MCJ 5:03.61,5.Majerus Kash, HAM 5:10.67, 8.Haden Helgoth, HP 5:21.44

3200-1.Jake Brugger, MCJ 10:49.92, 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ 10:57, 4.Lucas Corwin, NL 11:21.27, 5.Eli Arndt, HAM 11:22.44, 6.Revin Nyberg, CC 11:32.06, 8.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ 12:05.97

110H-1.Hunter White, SRC 16.01, 2.Cory Hollinger, CC 16.59

300IH-1.Xavier Blackburn, OSC 41.66, 5.Jackson Lindburg, CC43.58

4x100-1.High Plains 46.96, 2.Nebraska Lutheran 47.56, 7.Cross County 48.34

4x400-1.Osceola 3:34.09, 2.Nebraska Lutheran 3:46.39, 6.McCool Junction 3:56.70, 7.High Plains 3:58.86

4x800-1.McCool Junction 8:58.46, 2.High Plains 9:32.85, 3.Cross County 9:34.25, 4.Exeter-Milligan 9:55.10, 5.Hampton 9:56.26

High Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 6-2, 5.Trey Richert, NL 5-8, 8.Trenton Naber, MCJ 5-4

Pole Vault-1.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ 12-3, 3.Tyler Due, EM 11-0, 6.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 10-6, 7.Preston Pinkelman, CC 10-0

Long Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 20-0 ¾, 5.Gavin Morris, HP 17-10 1/2., 7.Tobey Waller, CC 17-4, 8.Trevor Carlstrom, HP 17-3 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 39-8 ¾, 4.Jackson Lindburg, CC 38-1, 6.Jace Dressel, NL 37-3 ¾, 7.Preston Pinkelman, CC 37-3 ½

Shot Put-1.Cory Hollinger, CC 44-6, 4.Izaac Dickey, CC 40-11, 8.Marcus Krupicka, EM 37-11 ½

Discus-1.Eli Weber, BDS 131-08, 2.Cory Hollinger, CC 131-06, 3.Damon Mickey, CC 130-00, 6.Marcus Krupicka, EM 114-00, 7.Lane Urkoski, HP 113-03