Osceola uses strong second half to get past Hampton

SHELBY-The Osceola Bulldogs turned a four point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage in the third quarter and the Hampton Hawks could never recover.

The Hawks battled back with an 8-0 run to close the third quarter to make it 36-30, but Osceola went right back to work opening with a 7-0 run to start the fourth and held on for the 47-40 win and advanced to the Cross roads Conference quarterfinals on Monday against the No. 1 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.

Osceola used a potent inside game with 5-foot 11 inch Baili Kumpf scoring four of her team-high 14 points in the third quarter and Rori Wieseman scoring all five of her points in the quarter, helping the Bulldogs to build a 33-16 lead.

Hampton answered scoring eight straight behind 6-foot 5 inch senior Emma Hansen who picked up three offensive rebounds and turned them into points to help the Hawks close the gap to 36-30 headed to the final eight minutes.

Osceola pushed the lead back to 13 points at 43-30 and Hampton was not able to make up the difference.

Osceola was 17 of 49 from the field and they were 3 of 10 on 3-point shots. The Bulldogs cashed in on 10 of 16 free throws and played a pretty clean game with just 11 turnovers.