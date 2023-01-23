Osceola turns on the burners, speeds past Shelby-RC

YORK – With just over five minutes to play between the Shelby-Rising City Huskies and the Osceola Bulldogs the game was still very much undecided as the Huskies cut the Bulldog lead to 41-34.

Over the next two minutes, however, the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run and closed out the game on a 23-4 run to advance to Thursday night’s semifinal where they will take on the winner of Tuesday night’s game between BDS and McCool Junction.

Osceola’s dynamic duo of senior Isaiah Zelasney and junior Kale Gustafson have been the offensive cogs for the Bulldogs’ attack all season and Monday night was no different as both score 22 points.

SRC got a pair of stellar efforts from junior Isaac Whitmore and sophomore Dalton Pokorney to keep the game close until two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Whitmore finished with 17 and Pokorney added 12.

Zelasney had just six points at the half, but Gustafson scored 13 of his 22 in the first half, while Zelasney led the fourth quarter scoring charge with 11 of his 22.

Osceola led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at the break.

The Huskies struggled shooting the ball as they were 12 of 31 for 39% and that included just 3 of 12 on 3-point shots. They finished 11 of 21 at the line after going 1 of 7 over the first two quarters.

Osceola was 24 of 53 (14 of 27 in the second half) for 45% and 5 of 16 on 3-pointers. They were 11 of 19 at the line.

Osceola held a decided advantage on the boards 33-18. Gustafson had 17 unofficially, with a large number of those offensive boards.

The Huskies turned the ball over 17 times to eight for the Bulldogs who improve to 13-2.

Shelby-RC (7-10) 12 6 10 10-38

Osceola (13-2) 17 10 12 25-64

SRC (38)- Dutton-Mufford 7, Pokorney 12, Whitmore 17, Schmidt 1, Sliva 1. Totals-12-31 (3-12) 11-21-38

OSC (64)- Zelasney 22, Prososki 2, Ke. Neujahr 9, Peterson 4, Mestl 2, Gustafson 22, Santos 3. Totals-24-53 (5-16) 11-19-64.