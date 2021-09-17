Osceola sweeps Hampton in volleyball

OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldogs improved to 5-2 on the season while the Hampton Hawks dropped to 6-8 with a 3-0 loss in Crossroads Conference regular season action.

Osceola won the first game 25-14 and went on to the win the next two 25-23 and 25-19.

The senior combo of Kylie Mersch and Zaya Stuart tried to keep Hampton in the match with 10 and eight kills respectively. Mersch was 36 of 45 on her attacks with two ace serves on 10 of 12 at the service line. She was 23 of 24 setting with six assists.

Stuart was 27 of 28 with one ace and she finished with 15 digs on defense.

Leading the way in setting was Shae Kingery who was 35 of 37 with eight assists, 12 digs and 16 of 17 hitting with one kill.

Lillian Dose was 20 of 22 setting with six assists, led the team in aces with three and she added six digs. The team was led on defense by Kaylei Joseph with 17 digs.