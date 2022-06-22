Osceola Slammers make short work of Blackbirds in three, 12-0

Slammers use both small ball and long ball for their second win over Gresham in three days

OSCEOLA - Last season the Polk County Slammers, a team made up of players from Cross County, Osceola and High Plains, came within one team of making the Class C State Championship softball field.

That team, the Wahoo Neumann Cavaliers, went on to win the Class C state championship.

The Osceola Slammers are a summer team made up of many of the same names that came so close in 2021.

Wednesday night the Slammers hosted the Blackbirds in their second meeting in three days and much like over the weekend at Seward, the Slammers polished off the Blackbirds, this time 12-0 in three frames. The teams played a second game, but no result was available at press time.

Gresham managed just two hits against Osceola starter Courtney Sunday who picked up the win striking out six of the 12 batters she faced in three innings of work.

The Slammers went to work early as lead-off hitter Kylee Krol reached on a bunt single, stole both second and third bases and scored on Rebecca Hines’ two-run single.

Gresham had three runners in scoring position in the loss, but could not get the big hit when Sunday struck out the final five batters she faced.

In the bottom of the second the wheels fell off the bus as self-inflicted disaster haunted the Blackbirds who allowed two hits, a hit batter and four errors that broke the game open at 8-0.

Osceola put the contest on ice in the bottom half of the third when it scored four times on four hits, the big blow a two-run double off the bat of Krol.

A single up the middle by Hines who recorded her third RBI ended the game when Sadie Sunday, who had earlier doubled, came into score.

The Slammers ended the game with eight hits as Krol, Sadie Sunday and Hines led the way with two hits each.

Gresham’s two hits came off the bats of Ava Fischer and a double by Marina Saeger.

Fischer pitched for the Blackbirds allowing all eight hits. Of the 12 runs scored, eight were earned.

Gresham travels to David City tonight.

Gresham Blackbirds 000- 0 2 5

Osceola Slammers 264-12 8 0