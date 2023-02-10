OSCEOLA – The regular season came to an end for the Heartland Huskies girls basketball team on Thursday night.

What started out well for the Huskies didn’t end that way as the Osceola Bulldogs outscored Heartland 24-14 over the final 16 minutes, wiping out Heartland’s halftime lead and dropping the Huskies to 3-16 with the 33-27 loss.

Osceola led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter, but the Huskies went to the break up by four, thanks to an 11-3 run in the second quarter.

The two teams were tied at 22-22 headed to the final eight minutes, but the Huskies were unable to keep pace.

Ultimately, the game’s outcome hinged at the charity stripe, where the Bulldogs knocked down 8 of 10 free throws and the Huskies connected on just 3 of 11.

Heartland buried 12 shots from the floor but did not make a 3-pointer in the loss. Lilly Carr paced the Huskies with 11 points, followed by five from Riley Goertzen and three from Felicity Johnson. Hayden Mierau, Maddie Maltsberger and Allie Boehr each rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Osceola knocked down just one 3-pointer but finished with 12 total field goals. Emma Recker poured in a game-high 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Addison Theis added 10.

Heartland will take on the No. 1 seed BDS Eagles at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 in the first round of the D1-6 at Bruning.

Heartland (3-16) 2 11 9 5-27

Osceola (10-10) 6 3 13 11-33