Osceola rolls past High Plains 60-26

OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four Friday night as they routed visiting High Plains 60-26. The Storm fell to 3-4 with the loss. Team and individual stats for High Plains were not available.

