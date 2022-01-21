Osceola pulls away from McCool for 46-32 win

MCCOOL JUNCTION – After a ho-hum first quarter scoring wise, the Class D2 No. 7 Osceola Bulldogs used a 16-5 second period run on their way to a 46-33 win over the McCool Junction Mustangs in boys CRC action.

Osceola led 7-5 after the first eight minutes, but outscored the Mustangs 25-11 over the middle 16-minutes to improve to 12-2 on the year. McCool Junction won the fourth quarter 17-14, but fell well short of their goal.

Senior Chase Wilkinson led scoring for McCool Junction with 14 points and that included 5 of 6 at the free throw line.

Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin was 3 of 4 from the field for seven points and Isaac Stark and Ryland Garretson chipped in with six points. Garretson also led the Mustangs on the glass with eight rebounds.

McCool Junction was 10 of 31 from the field overall and that included just 3 of 14 from 3-point distance, while shooting a respectable 10 of 15 from the foul line.

Osceola stats were not available.

McCool Junction (6-7) is the No. 6 seed overall and will take on the No. 11 Giltner Hornets today at York College at 5:30 p.m.