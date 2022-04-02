Osceola invite includes High Plains and Lutheran boys, too

OSCEOLA - The Osceola Bulldogs behind junior Isaiah Zelasney rolled to a 114-82 win over second place Giltner on Friday.

The Bulldogs were led by defending state champion Zelasney who won the 100, 200, 400. These are the same races he captured gold last year at the 2021 Nebraska Class D State Championships.

The Bulldogs had six event wins overall.

Brining home third place was Clarkson-Leigh with 77 points, fourth went to Humphrey St. Francis with 59 and Nebraska Christian rounded out the top five teams with 56.

High Plains scored 32 points and finished seventh, while the Nebraska Lutheran Knights tallied 23 points and took ninth.

The High Plains Storm only event win came in the 4x100 relay with the Storm clocked at 47.49. Nebraska Lutheran took third in the race with a time of 48.95. High Plains scored 18 points in the relays as they were second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:58.03, seven seconds off the pace of event champion Osceola.

The Knight’s Trevor Hueske placed third in the both the 100 and 200 races and Lucas Corwin was fourth in the 3200.

The Storm’s Trevor Carlstrom was third in the long jump with a distance of 19-1 ¼.

High Plains will be in Friend on Monday where they will compete in the Meridian Invite. Other local teams that will be there include, Exeter-Milligan, Hampton and McCool Junction.

Boys Team Scoring-1.Osceola 114, 2.Giltner 82, 3.Clarkson-Leigh 77, 4.Humphrey St. Francis 59, 5.Nebraska Christian 56, 6.Shelby-RC 38, 7.High Plains 32, 8.St. Edward 26, 9.Nebraska Lutheran 23, East Butler 20

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 11.01, 3.Trevor Hueske, NL 11.68, 4.Lane Urkoski, HP 11.91

200-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 24.85, 3.Trevor Hueske, NL 26.01

400-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 51.91, 6.Mario Lesiak, HP 57.76

800-1.Alexx Winkelman, OSC 2:10.39

1600-1.Noah Fischer, NEC 5:16.08

3200-1.Brock Pfeifer, HSF 11:31.94, 4. Lucas Corwin, NL 12:13.46

110H-1.Hunter White, SRC 16.44, 6.Camden Morris, HP 20.85

300IH-1.Xavier Blackburn, OSC 43.38, 5.Cole Swanson, HP 48.96

4x100-1.High Plains 47.49, 3.Nebraska Lutheran 48.95

4x400-1.Osceola 3:51.03, 2.High Plains 3:58.03

4x800-1.Nebraska Christian 9:18.08

High Jump-1.Tanner Pfeifer, HSF 6-0, 6.Trey Richert, NL 5-6 ¼

Pole Vault-1.Phillip Kreutz, GIL 11-6

Long Jump-1.Trey Steffensmeier, 19-6, 3.Trevor Carlstrom, HP 19-1 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Eli Hayes, C-L 42-4 ½

Shot Put-1.Taylor Smith, GIL 43-8 ½

Discus-1.Terry Sebek, NEC 130-10