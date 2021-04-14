Osceola hosts Hight Plains track invite

OSCEOLA - A brisk northwest wind and temperatures in the low 40s made early morning conditions difficult Wednesday at the High Plains Invite in Osceola.
The Osceola Bulldogs, behind three individual wins from Isaiah Zelasney in the 100, 200 and 400, pulled away from the Cross County Cougars 118 to 90 and captured the team title.
Nebraska Christian was third with 83 points, fourth place went to Giltner with 50 and rounding out the top five was Shelby-Rising City with 49 points.
High Plains scored 40 points and took sixth, Nebraska Lutheran was eighth with 31 and Hampton finished 10th with eight points.
In finishing second, Cross County had just one event winner and that was Isaac Noyd who soared to a mark of 41-5 ½ in the triple jump.
Cross County scored in 12 of the 17 events with the shot put and the discus relinquishing 18 team points to the Cougars. Damon Mickey took third in both events and Lincoln Kelley was fifth in both. Alex Noyd kept up the consistency with a pair of sixth place efforts.
Cross County had a bunch of second place finishes during the invite. In the 200, Shayden Lundstrom (24.55); Jackson Lindberg in the 300 hurdles, both the 4x100 (Hild, Lundstrom, Isaac Noyd, Carter Seim) and 4x400 relays (Hild, I. Noyd, Lindberg, Lundstrom) finished second.
High Plains senior Tanner Wood scored 18 points for the Storm with a second place effort in the pole vault. He also took third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
The Storm’s 4x100 relay took the top spot with a time of 46.55.
In the long jump, Trevor Carlson recorded a mark of 18-10 and finished second.
Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske accounted for 14 of the Knights’ 31 points. Hueske was second in the 100 and third in the 200. The Knight 4x400 relay was fourth and Nate Helwig took second in the high jump with a best of 5-6.
Hampton’s Eli Arndt accounted for six points with a third place in the 3200 and Justin Gyhra was sixth in both the 1600 and the high jump.
Hampton will be in McCool Junction on Tuesday for the Exeter-Milligan Invite. Cross County and Nebraska Lutheran will compete in the Friend Invite that same day. High Plains will be at the Palmer Invite on Thursday.
Boys -1. Osceola 118 (OSC); 2. Cross County 90 (CC); 3. Nebraska Christian 83 (NC); 4. Giltner 50 (GIL); 5. Shelby-Rising City 49 (SRC); 6. High Plains 40 (HP); 7. Twin River 32 (TWR); 8. Nebraska Lutheran 31 (NL); 9. Palmer 26 (PAL); 10. Hampton 8 (HHS)
Results include event winners and area athletes who placed.
100-1. Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 11.52; 2.Trevor Hueske, NL 12.05; 3. Tanner Wood, HP 12.08; 5.Carter Seim, CC 12.24; 6.Trevor Carlstrom, HP 12.28
200-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 23.11; 2.Shayden Lundstrom, CC 24.55; 3.Trevor Hueske, NL 24.75; 4.Tanner Wood, HP 25.02
400-1.Isaiah Zelasney, OSC 52.04; 3.Haiden Hild, CC 57.32; 5.Lance Russell, HP 58.92
800-1.Alexx Winkleman, OSC 2:15.15
1600-1.Jacob Glause, PAL 5:02.77; 6.Justin Gyhra, HHS 5:41.41
3200-1.Chantz Stuhmer, NC 11:39.12; 3.Eli Arndt, HHS 11:56.84
110 Hurdles-1.Camden Humphrey, GIL 18.54
300 IH-1.Elliot Leach, TWR 47.11; 2.Jackson Lindberg, CC 48.20
4x100 Relay-1.High Plains 46.55; 2.Cross County 47.34
4x400 Relay-1.Osceola 3:47.68; 2.Cross County 3:49.28; 4.Nebraska Lutheran 4:00.51; 6.High Plains 4:07.56
4x800 Relays-1.Osceola 9:16.58; 4.Cross County 10:02.88
High Jump-1.Elijah Boersen, NC 5-8; 2T.Nate Helwig, NL 5-6; 6.Justin Gyhra, HHS 5-4
Pole Vault-1.Kyle Sterup, OSC 12-0; 2.Tanner Wood, HP 10-6; 3.Preston Pinkelman, CC 10-6
Long Jump-1.Elijah Boersen, NC 19-11 ½; 2.Trevor Carlstrom, HP 18-10; 3.Haiden Hild, CC 18-6
Triple Jump-1.Isaac Noyd, CC 41-5 ½; 3.Jackson Lindberg, CC 37-5 ½; 5.Jace Dressell, NL 36-4 ½