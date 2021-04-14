Osceola hosts Hight Plains track invite

OSCEOLA - A brisk northwest wind and temperatures in the low 40s made early morning conditions difficult Wednesday at the High Plains Invite in Osceola.

The Osceola Bulldogs, behind three individual wins from Isaiah Zelasney in the 100, 200 and 400, pulled away from the Cross County Cougars 118 to 90 and captured the team title.

Nebraska Christian was third with 83 points, fourth place went to Giltner with 50 and rounding out the top five was Shelby-Rising City with 49 points.

High Plains scored 40 points and took sixth, Nebraska Lutheran was eighth with 31 and Hampton finished 10th with eight points.

In finishing second, Cross County had just one event winner and that was Isaac Noyd who soared to a mark of 41-5 ½ in the triple jump.

Cross County scored in 12 of the 17 events with the shot put and the discus relinquishing 18 team points to the Cougars. Damon Mickey took third in both events and Lincoln Kelley was fifth in both. Alex Noyd kept up the consistency with a pair of sixth place efforts.