Osceola handles Lutheran girls 54-33

Osceola handles Nebraska Lutheran girls 54-33

Knights shoot 30% from the floor, commit 29 turnovers in loss

By Christian Horn

OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldog girls led Nebraska Lutheran by just three after eight minutes of Friday night’s Crossroads Conference clash, but the Knights committed six turnovers in their first seven possessions during the second quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away and cruised to a 54-33 win.

Osceola shot just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc but 20 of 52 from the floor overall, while the Knights went just 13 of 42 from the floor and 1 of 10 from downtown. The Bulldogs also held a massive advantage at the foul line, where they connected on 13 of 18 free throws. Nebraska Lutheran, meanwhile, converted on just 6 of 24 chances from the charity stripe.

The Bulldogs held a 35-30 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 29-21 to generate multiple extra chances in the 21-point win.