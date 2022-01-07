Osceola handles Lutheran girls 54-33

Osceola handles Nebraska Lutheran girls 54-33
Knights shoot 30% from the floor, commit 29 turnovers in loss
By Christian Horn
OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldog girls led Nebraska Lutheran by just three after eight minutes of Friday night’s Crossroads Conference clash, but the Knights committed six turnovers in their first seven possessions during the second quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away and cruised to a 54-33 win.
Osceola shot just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc but 20 of 52 from the floor overall, while the Knights went just 13 of 42 from the floor and 1 of 10 from downtown. The Bulldogs also held a massive advantage at the foul line, where they connected on 13 of 18 free throws. Nebraska Lutheran, meanwhile, converted on just 6 of 24 chances from the charity stripe.
The Bulldogs held a 35-30 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 29-21 to generate multiple extra chances in the 21-point win.
Baili Kumpf led all scorers with 12 points – eight of which came during the decisive second-quarter run – while Trinity Boden added 11 for Osceola. Courtney Sunday poured in nine points and Savanna Boden and Emma Recker both tallied eight for the Bulldogs.
Jasmine Malchow scored six points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knights in scoring as the junior finished with nine for the game. Marissa Endorf racked up six points, Rebecca Hueske notched five and junior Lily Otte added four for Nebraska Lutheran.
Kaylee Schoen tallied three points, while Sophia Helwig, Ann Prigge and Bailey Schwab each recorded two to round out the Knights’ scoring efforts.
Nebraska Lutheran dropped to 1-6 on the season while Osceola improved to 8-3.