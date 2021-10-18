Osceola handles High Plains on gridiron

OSCEOLA – The Class D2 No. 7 Osceola Bulldogs led 36-14 at the half and never looked back as they went on to the 58-20 win over the High Plains Storm on Friday night.

Osceola (7-1) moves on to the Class D2 state playoffs, while the Storm will be packing up the football gear this week as they finished 3-5.

Osceola led just 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but scored 30 in the second quarter to open a 36-14 lead.

Osceola won the second half 22-6 to account for the final score.

High Plains senior quarterback Javier Morino was 9 of 14 passing with 78 yards while the ground game accounted for 246 yards with Morino leading the way with 133 yards on 26 carries.

High Plains had 324 yards of total offense and the Bulldogs finished with 402 yards, 392 rushing. Isaiah Zelasney and Xavier Blackburn each went over the century mark with 167 and 149 respectively.

Senior running back Lane Urkoski had 38 yards and one score and Gavin Morris hauled in a touchdown pass from Morino while the other score was credited to Mario Lesiak.

Morino led the defense with 11 tackles, Ayden Hans and Wyatt Urkoski added seven and Cole Swanson chipped in with six. Urkoski had the Storm’s only sack.

Morino was picked off three times as Blackburn, Zelasney and Kale Gustafson each recorded an interception.