POLK – At halftime, the High Plains Storm and Osceola Bulldogs stood deadlocked at 13 points apiece. However, the visitors seized control of the ballgame after the intermission, using an 11-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead before outscoring the hosts 9-7 in the final stanza to pull out a 33-26 win.

Emersyn Prososki paced the Osceola offense with nine points, followed by six apiece from Courtney Sunday and Rori Wieseman. Weiseman and Emma Recker led the Bulldogs on the glass with nine and six rebounds, respectively, while Sunday tallied three steals and a pair of blocks.

Stats for High Plains were not available.