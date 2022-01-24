Osceola, Cross County boys emerge victorious Monday in CRC tourney

Top seeds take the court at CRC on Monday
Osceola and Cross County
YORK – The top two seeds for the boys made their first appearance on Monday at the Crossroads Conference Tournament as the Osceola Bulldogs and Cross County Cougars took the court at the York City Auditorium.
Osceola jumped to a 28-10 lead at the break over High Plains and rolled to the 49-25 win to improve to 13-2.
Cross County earned victory No. 15 against two losses with a solid 58-20 win over the No. 7 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.
Osceola gets the winner of Nebraska Lutheran-Shelby-Rising City on Thursday at 4:3 p.m., while the Cougars take on the winner of McCool Junction and BDS at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cross County 58, Exeter-Milligan 20
With nearly the entire fourth quarter to play, the Cross County Cougars stretched their lead to 40 points resulting in a running clock the remainder of the game.
The Cougars dominated the contest from start to finish as they led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and 28-11 at the half.
The lead swelled to 48-15 through three quarters as the Cougars rolled to a 20-4 run in the third quarter.
Cross County was 18 of 33 from the field and they were also on fire from 3-point range hitting 8 of 15 tries. They put up eight free throws and connected on six.
The Cougars had two players in double figures. Senior Haiden Hild dropped four treys and a conventional 2-point bucket for 14, while senior Cory Hollinger added 10 points.
Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by Kole Svec with six and Marcus Krupicka chipped in with four points.
The Timberwolves were 8 of 39 from the field and 1 of 8 on 3-point attempts. They finished 3 of 10 at the line.
CC held a 32-19 advantage on the boards and both teams committed 13 turnovers.
Exeter-Milligan (6-10) 6 5 4 5-20
Cross County (15-2) 17 11 20 10-58
EM (20)- Bartu 2, Svec 6, Payne 1, Dye 2, Pribyl 3, Krupicka 4, Vavra 2. Totals-8-39 (1-8) 3-10-20.
CC (58)-A. Seim 3, T. Hollinger 4, Hild 14, Mickey 7, C. Hollinger 10, C. Seim 8, Elgin 4, Waller 8. Totals-22-41 (8-15) 6-8-58
Osceola 49, High Plains 25
The High Plains Storm came out in Monday’s quarterfinal against the Osceola Bulldogs determined to make it a short game using as much clock as they could on each possession.
That approach did not work for High Plains which put up just nine shots in the first two quarters and fell behind the Class D-2 No. 7 Bulldogs 28-10 at the half and never recovered.
The Bulldogs’ 6-4 sophomore Kale Gustafson had a huge game with 26 points, many coming on point-blank range jumpers.
The Bulldog defense was also causing the Storm problems as they forced 10 first half turnovers, 16 in the game.
Osceola finished the game 17 of 42 from the field and 4 of 12 on 3-point shots. Osceola was 11 of 16 at the foul line.
High Plains trailed 42-13 through three quarters and with a lot of Osceola reserves playing in the fourth quarter the Storm was able to cut into the Bulldogs’ lead over the final eight minutes.
High Plains was led by senior Lane Urkoski with eight points and Cole Swanson added six. The Storm was 10 of 29 from the field and 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc. They finished the game just 3 of 5 at the line.
Osceola held a 27-23 advantage on the glass and turned the ball over seven times, four in the fourth quarter.
High Plains (8-8) 3 7 3 12-25
Osceola (13-2) 10 18 14 7-49