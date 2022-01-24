Osceola, Cross County boys emerge victorious Monday in CRC tourney

That approach did not work for High Plains which put up just nine shots in the first two quarters and fell behind the Class D-2 No. 7 Bulldogs 28-10 at the half and never recovered.

The Bulldogs’ 6-4 sophomore Kale Gustafson had a huge game with 26 points, many coming on point-blank range jumpers.

The Bulldog defense was also causing the Storm problems as they forced 10 first half turnovers, 16 in the game.

Osceola finished the game 17 of 42 from the field and 4 of 12 on 3-point shots. Osceola was 11 of 16 at the foul line.

High Plains trailed 42-13 through three quarters and with a lot of Osceola reserves playing in the fourth quarter the Storm was able to cut into the Bulldogs’ lead over the final eight minutes.

High Plains was led by senior Lane Urkoski with eight points and Cole Swanson added six. The Storm was 10 of 29 from the field and 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc. They finished the game just 3 of 5 at the line.

Osceola held a 27-23 advantage on the glass and turned the ball over seven times, four in the fourth quarter.

High Plains (8-8) 3 7 3 12-25