Osceola boys remain unbeaten, topple Heartland 60-49

HENDERSON – Behind 23 points from junior Isaiah Zelasney and a 23-11 advantage in the fourth quarter, the Osceola boys basketball team remained unbeaten Saturday, as they pulled away late for a 60-49 win.

Zelasney shot 7-of-19 from the floor – including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc – and connected on 6 of 12 chances at the free-throw line as he led all scorers in the game. Kale Gustafson and Carter Girard both added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who finished the game 23-of-49 from the floor.

Heartland, meanwhile, shot 17-of-46 from the field as a team and went 10-0f-17 from the line.

Junior Trev Peters scored 17 points to pace the Huskies, as he shot 6-of-15 from the field and 5-of-11 from the charity stripe. Freshman Langdon Arbuck added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and a 4-of-7 performance from the line.

Merrick Maltsberger scored eight points for Heartland, while Jake Regier, Kale Wetjen and Trajan Arbuck each added three. Dawson Ohrt finished with two points to round out the Huskies’ scoring effort.