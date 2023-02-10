OSCEOLA – The Heartland boys entered Thursday night with an 8-10 record, but the Huskies stood toe-to-toe with the Lincoln Journal Star Class D2 No. 2 Osceola Bulldogs for over 32 minutes.

Five quarters of basketball were not enough to declare a victor as the schools went to double OT deadlocked at 66. In the second extra period, however, the Bulldogs finally pulled away with a 10-0 run to claim a 76-66 win.

Heartland took a slim 17-16 lead after eight minutes, but Osceola answered with a 14-13 run in the second stanza to knot the game at 30-apiece heading to halftime. The Huskies regained the upper hand with a 13-11 edge in the third period, but the Bulldogs answered back with a 16-14 run in the final eight minutes of regulation to send the ballgame to overtime deadlocked at 57.

One period of free basketball still wasn’t enough as the Huskies and Bulldogs stood level at 66-all after the first overtime. In the sixth quarter, however, the hosts finally pulled away with a 10-0 run as Heartland ran out of gas and saw its spirited upset bid fall short 76-66.

The Huskies buried 24 shots from the floor, including seven 3-balls. Zach Quiring did everything in his power to spring the upset, knocking down six treys, 11 total field goals and pouring in a team-high 31 points – including all nine of Heartland’s points in the first overtime.

Behind him, Langdon Arbuck netted 15 points on seven made baskets and Trev Peters added 10 as three Huskies cracked double figures.

Thane Wetjen tallied eight points and Merrick Maltsberger finished with two to round out the Heartland scoring effort.

Kale Gustafson drilled 11 field goals and went 10 of 14 at the foul line to lead all scorers with 32 points, while Osceola teammate Isaiah Zelasney added 25. Kelby Neujahr buried both of the Bulldogs’ 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to join them in double figures. Together, the three players combined for 71 of Osceola’s 76 points.