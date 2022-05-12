Osceola boys edge McCool for D2 T&F title

OSCEOLA - About two weeks ago, Osceola defeated McCool Junction 137-124 to win the Crossroads Conference championship.

On Thursday at the D-2 District meet in Osceola, the Bulldogs just slipped past the McCool Junction Mustangs 127-124 to claim the district championship and head back to Omaha Burke Stadium to defend their 2021 Class D State Championship.

It remains unknown just how many area athletes made it from the D-2 district as additional qualifiers will be announced later this week.

The official number of athletes who have punched their ticket is 13 with six from McCool Junction, five from Nebraska Lutheran and two from High Plains. Hampton did not get anyone in on Thursday, but they could be among the teams who might still get an additional qualifier.

McCool Junction senior Isaac Stark will be competing in three individual events and on Thursday was a two-time district champion. Stark won the high jump at 6-0, he jumped 41-3 in the triple jump for his second win and took second behind High Plains’ Trevor Carlstrom who won the long jump with a leap of 20-9. Stark was less than an inch behind as he was measured at 20-8 ¼.

In the distance races, both Jake and Luke Brugger qualified in the 3200 with Jake posting a time of 11:14.26 and Luke was in at 11:21.15. In the 1600, Jake Brugger took first for his second win in a time of 5:07.94 and teammate Trenton Neville was second as he was clocked at 5:10.52.

The Mustang 4x800 relay of Trenton Orlando, Jake and Luke Brugger and Neville also crossed the finish line in first with a time of 8:59.84.

The Storm’s Lane Urkoski unleashed his top throw of the year in the discus with a mark of 131-09 and took home the gold.

Nebraska Lutheran will have two relays at state as both the 4x100 and 4x400 teams qualified with a pair of second place finishes.

The foursome of Lukas Worster, Nicholas Cross, Lucas Corwin and Trevor Hueske was clocked at 45.60, their best time of the season by two seconds.

The 4x400 relay came in with a time of 3:41.45. That team consisted of Richert, Cross, Lucas Corwin and Hueske.

The Class D State Track and Field Championships will get started on Friday, May 19 at 9 a.m. with field events. Running events will not start until 1:30 p.m. and the meet will take place at Omaha Burke High School.

Men’s team scoring-1.Osceola 127, 2.McCool Junction 124, 3.Fullerton 64, 4.Mead 46, 5.High Plains 42, 6.Nebraska Lutheran 38, 7.St. Edward 32, 8.East Butler 22, 9.Cedar Bluffs 20. 10.Hampton 7, 11.Weeping Water 5.