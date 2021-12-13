 Skip to main content
Osceola boys beat Hampton Hawks in hoops
OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldogs hammered the Hampton Hawks on Friday night to improve to 5-0 on the year, toppling the visitors 51-31.

Isaiah Zelasney dropped 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting for Osceola, and the junior buried three of five attempts from beyond the arc. Sophomore Kale Gustafson added 11 points and shot 4-of-6 from the floor.

As a team, Osceola finished the night 25-of-53 from the floor, including 5-of-11 from downtown. The Bulldogs connected on 6 of 13 chances from the charity stripe.

No team or individual stats were available for Hampton.

