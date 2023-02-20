POLK – Class D2 No. 3 Osceola improved to 21-2 with a 63-41 win over the High Plains Storm in boys Crossroads Conference regular season hoops.

The Bulldogs shot 52% from the field. They hit 22 of 42 shots and were nearly as efficient from 3-point range with 7 of 16 finding the mark for 44%. Osceola connected on just 12 of 25 free throws.

Leading the scoring for Osceola was senior Isaiah Zelasney with 20. He hit 7 of 14 shots and junior Kale Gustafson countered with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

No team or individual stats or scoring was available for the High Plains boys who will take a 7-13 record into the subdistrict tournament this week.

High Plains will take on the No. 1 seed McCool Junction Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. tonight in theD1-3 at McCool.