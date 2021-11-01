Ord unstoppable in district football vs. Centennial

ORD – Plagued by four turnovers and a virtually nonexistent run game, the Centennial Broncos saw their season end in a 62-21 loss at Ord in the opening round of the Class C-2 playoffs Friday night.

The Chanticleers led 15-0 at the end of the first quarter before putting the game out of reach with a 27-point outburst in the second quarter and 20 more points in the third. The Broncos battled until the end, however, scoring a touchdown in each of the final three quarters to provide the 62-21 final margin.

Ord racked up 339 rushing yards and six touchdowns on just 42 carries – an average of just over eight yards a pop – while sophomore quarterback Dylan Hurlburt completed eight of 11 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

The Centennial ground game, meanwhile, was limited to just 30 yards on 22 carries. The Broncos also lost three fumbles. Sophomore Jarrett Dodson ran nine times for 21 yards to finish as the team’s leading rusher.

Junior quarterback Maj Nisly completed 11 of 25 passes for 162 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Senior Jake Bargen finished as the Broncos’ leading receiver, hauling in six passes for 101 yards and two scores. Junior Connor Clouse caught one ball for a 14-yard touchdown, while juniors Lane and Levi Zimmer each recorded two receptions.