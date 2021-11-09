One win to state finals for Cross County

Also over 1,000 yards is 6-0, 178-pound running back Bradyn Hutto, a senior with 1,018 yards on 130 carries and 18 touchdowns. With 815 yards is junior Andrew Scott.

The Cougars counter with senior Carter Seim who has 1,614 yards and 32 scores in eight games and another senior Haiden Hild who has 24 touchdowns and 1,201 yards. Cross County runs the ball at a clip of 358 yards per contest.

DeLano said the team that can establish their running game will have the upper hand.

“Well, in this case, I'd say whoever can get their bread and butter going in the ground game is going to come out successful this week. We both like to establish the run game, keep the clock running and churn out yards that turn to points,” added DeLano. “Penalties and turnovers are a large part of that, obviously. Special teams are important as well. They have a great kick return team and are very capable of changing the momentum of the game in those areas. We will have to be sharp on all of that.”

DeLano said the weather may also keep both teams passing games as a need-be decision.