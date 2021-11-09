One win to state finals for Cross County

TRENTON – The Cross County Cougars have been in this position before.
One game and one win from playing in Memorial Stadium for the Class D1 State Championship.
The past two seasons the Cougars lost in the semifinals in 2019 to Osceola/High Plains 34-30 and last year to Burwell 37-36 after having taken a huge early lead.
Cougars head coach Hayden DeLano’s message to his team was crystal clear and simple.
“Tunnel vision, Hitchcock County is the only thing we have talked about since Friday night about 9:30pm. We don't deserve anything, we haven't earned anything and the last two years don't mean anything,” DeLano said. “We must remain focused on the task at hand.”
The task in front of the Cougars and what they will face on defense is much the same as what the Hitchcock County Falcon defense will have to deal with when they face the Cross County offense.
Both teams are going to run the ball and both have plenty of fire power in the backfield. The two combined have not thrown 100 passes this year. Cross County has attempted 48 and the Falcons 47.
The Falcons come in averaging 325.1 yards per game on the ground and they have two 1,000 yard plus rushers and another who has run for over 800 yards. Leading the Falcons is junior dual threat quarterback Keynan Gaston who has run for 1,178 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Also over 1,000 yards is 6-0, 178-pound running back Bradyn Hutto, a senior with 1,018 yards on 130 carries and 18 touchdowns. With 815 yards is junior Andrew Scott.
The Cougars counter with senior Carter Seim who has 1,614 yards and 32 scores in eight games and another senior Haiden Hild who has 24 touchdowns and 1,201 yards. Cross County runs the ball at a clip of 358 yards per contest.
DeLano said the team that can establish their running game will have the upper hand.
“Well, in this case, I'd say whoever can get their bread and butter going in the ground game is going to come out successful this week. We both like to establish the run game, keep the clock running and churn out yards that turn to points,” added DeLano. “Penalties and turnovers are a large part of that, obviously. Special teams are important as well. They have a great kick return team and are very capable of changing the momentum of the game in those areas. We will have to be sharp on all of that.”
DeLano said the weather may also keep both teams passing games as a need-be decision.
“I think we both have the same philosophy when it comes to passing. Do it when you need to; however, rely on the run game. We are dedicated to the run game but feel competent in the pass game as well. They are the exact same,” Delano said. “They are a great run first program but when push comes to shove they're able to put it in the air to some playmakers as well. It's going to be cold and extremely windy out west this Friday. I'd be surprised if either team throws the ball much. We will definitely be prepared for that though.”
DeLano also talked about last week’s win over Lourdes Central Catholic.
“Lourdes was the real deal. That air attack and game plan on both sides was something else. In retrospect that has to be a top D1 football game in the state of Nebraska in the last several years, decade even,” stated DeLano. “Hats off to them and their fans for traveling well and their staff for a great season. They're a high quality football program.”
The winner of the Burwell at Howells-Dodge game awaits the winner of the Cross County-Hitchcock County game. The two winners will meet on Monday, November 22 in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to decide the Class D1 State Championship.
“They are extremely physical and love to run the football. We will have to play really well defensively to have a shot here. They are power oriented and definitely capable,” DeLano said. “They remind me a lot of Howells Dodge and Burwell. Big, physical, tough kids that play downhill and believe in what they're doing.”
Game time temperatures will be in the low 40s with winds whipping from 25-30 miles per hour.