One Track Mind -- Two days in May in Omaha helps curb years of near misses

YORK - In recent years York girls athletics have knocked on that championship door but couldn’t quite break through.

From 2012 through 2017 the York softball team finished in the top four five times with a state championship appearance in 2013 against Omaha Skutt Catholic. Two consecutive seasons (2015-16) they just missed returning to the finals with losses in the semifinals.

On the basketball court the Dukes lost in the semifinals at the Class B State Tournament four out of eight years with the latest one coming this past season. The Dukes have been in the Class B State Tournament field six of the past eight years.

They have also come close in track and field with Class B State runner-up finishes in 2014 and again in 2016. Since 2013, York has finished in the top 10 seven times.

“These girls just needed to get one,” said York track and field head coach Darrell Branz. “It validates all their hard work and maybe now with winning a state title it has opened the door for more.”

York won the Class B Track & Field state championship with only seven girls and just five scoring points on their way to the title.

But everyone played a role in the team championship. Whether it was out on morning runs as a team, in the weight room or just during practice, the team championship would not have been possible without teammates pushing and encouraging each other over the course of the season.