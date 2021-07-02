One Track Mind -- The Race

YORK - York head coach Darrel Branz and his coaching staff didn’t just throw the game plan for district track together overnight.

For one thing they knew that there were other teams out there that were capable of winning the state Class B title and Branz just wanted to be sure that they had thought the plan through and given the York girls the greatest opportunity to succeed.

Even after careful planning, York went into the final race of the day for the Dukes, trailing Elkhorn North 52.5 to 41. At one point during the second day, York had built a lead in the team race of 41-23, but with only two events on Saturday, that lead did not last.

The 1600 was by far the Dukes strongest race and Brynn Hirschfeld, Maddie Portwine and Kassidy Stuckey knew exactly what they had to do to make the state title a reality.

Earlier in the day, Hirschfeld had extended the York lead from eight to 18 points as she won the 800 meters.

