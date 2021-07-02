One Track Mind -- The Game Plan

YORK - The 2021 Class B-3 District Meet was held in Fairbury on Thursday, May 13, and York’s real challenge was making sure the Dukes were set up for success and all pieces were in the right place before the district competition.
York head coach Darrel Branz and his coaching staff had to not only consider what other teams might do, but with this year’s new schedule not offering athletes as much recovery time between races, they had to make sure their athletes would stay fresh and ready for each challenge.
The Dukes put the rest of the Class B field in check when they qualified three runners in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races and Brynn Hirschfeld in the 800 and the Duke 4x800 meter relay put up their best time of the year and punched their ticket to Omaha as well.
With Mel Driewer leading Class B in the pole vault and point possibilities from Kelley Erwin in the shot put and Jami Hoblyn in the discus, the Dukes were ready and Burke bound.
York got out to a great start with a 9:43.38 time in the 4x800 meter relay and took third place while Driewer won the pole vault with a personal record of 11-0.
“I’m really glad that I was first and I wouldn’t have wanted to go later the second day. I would have been way too nervous so to be able to go out and start things off was big for me,” commented Driewer. “I knew going in there were four girls who had a 10-6 PR and mine was 10-9 so we were all really close. The bar always goes up by six inches so I knew they would be right up there with me. It came down to my third and final attempt before I made it so all the hard work really paid off for me.”
With 16 points in the bank, the next big step was making sure the girls who ran the 4x800 meter relay were ready about two hours later for the 3200. Normally there is about three and a half to four hours in between the relay and the 3200, but the condensed schedule took that time away.
“The time they ran in the 4x800 was probably the best time we thought they could do, we had to make sure they didn’t exert too much energy, because three of them had to come back and run the two-mile,” Branz explained. “We switched up Cailey and Maddie because we knew that the girls in the race would go out and set a strong pace to open. In an ideal world we tell them to go all out and find a way to get it done, but in the back of their minds they had to be thinking about being ready to run the two-mile in an hour or hour and a half so we didn’t want them to push themselves too far.”
Branz said that he and coach Eric Rasmussen had talked about the 4x800 relay and how they wanted to approach that race.
“I had told Coach Rasmussen (Eric) that we had to be careful not to do too much in the 4x800 so it wouldn’t ultimately hurt us. We might gain a point or two but it might cost us more in the two-mile and we had to have that conversation. We had to be pretty careful. That’s why in the 4x800 when Brynn realized she wasn’t going to catch 1-2 and four and five were pretty far back that’s what we expected. We needed to get off the track and get to some cool weather.”
The Dukes took third-fourth and fifth in the 3200 and when Friday ended they went to bed with a 31-23 lead over Elkhorn North.
“I knew we had to score 30-something on the first day, so I felt pretty good after Friday,” Branz said. “We thought maybe we could get some points in the discus and really Jami (Hoblyn) wasn’t that far off in the discus, maybe a foot and we really would have liked to have a cushion,” Branz stated. “It would have been great, but it was one of those things that we were not really counting on it. Jami and Kelly both threw great and you just never know.”
With the toughest day behind them, Hirschfeld went out in the first race on Saturday and won the 800 and when 1600 meter team went 1-2-5 in the 1600 meter run, they had their insurmountable lead and it was CHECKMATE Dukes.