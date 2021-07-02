One Track Mind -- The Game Plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With 16 points in the bank, the next big step was making sure the girls who ran the 4x800 meter relay were ready about two hours later for the 3200. Normally there is about three and a half to four hours in between the relay and the 3200, but the condensed schedule took that time away.

“The time they ran in the 4x800 was probably the best time we thought they could do, we had to make sure they didn’t exert too much energy, because three of them had to come back and run the two-mile,” Branz explained. “We switched up Cailey and Maddie because we knew that the girls in the race would go out and set a strong pace to open. In an ideal world we tell them to go all out and find a way to get it done, but in the back of their minds they had to be thinking about being ready to run the two-mile in an hour or hour and a half so we didn’t want them to push themselves too far.”

Branz said that he and coach Eric Rasmussen had talked about the 4x800 relay and how they wanted to approach that race.