One Track Mind -- Meet the Champions

Coach Branz calls you up and says he wants you to choose one of the other four girls to help you plan and prepare the team championship meal. Who do you choose and why? What is the meal you prepare?

“I would call Maddie Portwine because she is always up for a team meal and a good time. We would probably have pasta, because I know that the distance girls love pasta before their meets. We would also have some sort of dessert, like brownies or cookies!”

What name would you give this special section?

“The Fantastic Five”, because the five of us beat out teams that had over ten girls competing. We are a tight group and I am very proud of us! Glory be to God!”

Favorite song?

“I have too many favorites to choose from, but my current favorite is “Glad You Exist” by Dan and Shay because it has the best groove to it and the lyrics feel like they are singing the song right to me and it makes me feel good.

Favorite beverage?

“My favorite beverage is water. I love ice water over any other drink, though I do love lemonade and pop. Ice water just hits the spot on hot days at work or after sports workouts.”

Favorite meal?