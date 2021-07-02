One Track Mind -- Meet the Champions

Maddie Portwine
Senior
Maddie was the lead-off runner for the Dukes in the all-important 4x800 meter relay which placed third at state. The only senior of the five girls responsible for the 63 points scored at the Class B State Meet, she also took second in the 1600, matching her 2019 finish and she was fourth in the 3200 meter final. Maddie is headed to the University of Nebraska to run track and also compete in cross country for the Huskers.
Who has been the biggest influence in your life when it comes to your track and field career and why?
“My Club Basketball coach through Shooting Stars helped me develop a mental toughness. Spending hours and hours a day on the basketball court and learning to keep going when I was drained and tired helped me with a ‘keep pushing’ mentality.”
Some of you lost the 2020 varsity season to COVID-19 and everyone had to deal with the ramifications the virus brought with it. How did you stay in shape physically and how tough was it dealing with the mental aspect of it all?
“I was fortunate to have a club basketball season through COVID that helped keep me in shape. The hard mental aspect of it was that it was so hard having that season be unknown. I didn’t know what I was capable of in my junior year and walking into my senior season having no track last year was full of unknowns.”
This is the first girls track and field championship since 1993. Over the past 8-10 years York girls have been “oh so close” in softball and basketball. Do you think this championship broke the pattern and that will lead to more in the future?
“Absolutely. York is full of talented girls who are willing to put in the work. There isn’t a day when I would walk through the gym and weight room and not see girls in there getting better. All of the coaches, no matter what sport, even if you don’t play their sport, will unlock the gym anytime of the day. The summer programs are unlike any programs and they prepare you for your upcoming fall, winter, and spring seasons.”
Coach Branz calls you up and says he wants you to choose one of the other four girls to help you plan and prepare the team championship meal. Who do you choose and why? What is the meal you prepare?
“Definitely it would be Kassidy Stuckey. She makes cutting a watermelon look easy. Breakfast is the meal we would prepare because it’s really hard to mess up breakfast.”
What name would you give this special section?
“Chasing Gold, I don’t really know.”
Favorite song and why?
“I like all music. I hear Tik-Tok songs 24/7 at home from Kiersten and Lainey perfecting their Tik Tok dances.”
Favorite beverage?
“Sweet Tea with lemon.”
Favorite meal?
“Sushi! I am a HUGE sushi fan. Only the cooked rolls though.”
Describe Coach Darrel Branz with one word and why you chose that word.
“Improviser. He is quick to improvise when things go wrong.”
What does winning the state championship mean to you?
“After coming up short in volleyball and basketball it was finally time for us to win something. I was glad that we were able to all put our heads together and pull through to win the gold.”
Any last thoughts?
“I am so thankful to have had this season with these girls. The amount of support for each other was unmatchable.”
Brynn Hirschfeld
Junior
Brynn Hirschfeld repeated as the Class B State Champion in the 1600 meter final and added the 800 meter championship to her resume as well. The junior also took third place in the 3200 meter run and she ran the anchor leg of the Dukes 4x800 meter relay team that finished in third place. Brynn scored a whopping 27.5 points for the team.
Who has been the biggest influence in your life when it comes to your track and field career and why?
“My parents have been the biggest influence in my life when it comes to my track and field career. They continually encourage me to try new things, push my boundaries, and set goals. They are at every meet and support me. Their support inspires me to work as hard as I can.”
Some of you lost the 2020 varsity season to COVID-19 and everyone had to deal with the ramifications the virus brought with it. How did you stay in shape physically and how tough was it dealing with the mental aspect of it all?
“During COVID-19 I stayed in shape physically by running almost every day with a small group of track athletes. Coach Rassmussen (Eric) had online workouts for us to do and held Zooms so we could all see and communicate to each other. It was hard knowing that we didn’t get to have a season, but having a way to still work out and see your teammates helped the mental aspect.”
This is the first girls track and field championship since 1993. Over the past 8-10 years York girls have been “oh so close” in softball and basketball. Do you think this championship broke the pattern and that will lead to more in the future?
“I hope this championship can inspire all athletes to realize that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. I am so proud of this track team for the hours of practice, which resulted in a championship trophy.”
Coach Branz calls you up and says he wants you to choose one of the other four girls to help you plan and prepare the team championship meal. Who do you choose and why? What is the meal you prepare?
“I would choose Maddie to help me plan the championship meal because she is a great host and wants to make sure plenty of desserts are included. Maddie would also make sure that there are plenty of options for food. For our meal we would have steak, cheesy potatoes, some sort of fruit, and a bunch of desserts.”
What name would you give this special section?
“The Fab Five” I think it is fabulous that only five girls scored enough points to win a state championship when there were schools there that had more than double the amount of girls that we had.”
Favorite song?
“In particular I do not have a favorite song, but my favorite artist is Taylor Swift.”
Favorite beverage?
“My favorite beverage is flavored water. I like many different flavors. It is my favorite because I find it refreshing and tasteful.”
Favorite meal?
“My favorite meal is anything that includes crab legs. Ever since I tried them at a young age I fell in love with them.”
Describe Coach Darrel Branz with one word and why you chose that word.
“Focused. He along with the other coaches developed a plan which allowed us to win a state championship. He had to focus on developing the plan which determined which events each athlete would compete in, to maximize our point opportunities.”
What does winning the state championship mean to you?
“I think for myself and everyone it shows that hard work and training really pays off. This is something that we all get to experience and not everyone gets to experience this. It is something that we will all always remember.”
Any last thoughts?
“This was one of the most fun seasons in my high school career so far. What made it fun was all of the teammates I got to be with at practices and meets. The girls on this entire track team are all great athletes, but more importantly great people. I would also like to give a special shout out to Coach Rassmussen for all of the hours and miles he has personally invested into this team. This has been an unbelievable experience that I will cherish forever!”
Cailey Faust
Sophomore
Cailey Faust was one of the four York girls on the 4x800 meter relay team at state. The first two times the Dukes ran the 3200 meter relay, Faust was the lead-off runner, but at state she ran the second leg and was a huge contributor in York’s time of 9:43.38 for third place.
Who has been the biggest influence in your life when it comes to your track and field career and why?
“Coach Raz (Eric Rasmussen) has influenced my track career. He inspires and motivates us to push our limits and do our best. He always runs and does the workouts with us. His training system was what helped all of us peak physically and mentally.”
Some of you lost the 2020 varsity season to COVID-19 and everyone had to deal with the ramifications the virus brought with it. How did you stay in shape physically and how tough was it dealing with the mental aspect of it all?
“Training for track looked a little different in the 2020 season. It consisted more of running on the treadmill and on my own. Spending the 2021 season with my team makes me wish we had the last season, but it also motivated me to prepare even more for the upcoming season. I was ready for this year.”
This is the first girls track and field championship since 1993. Over the past 8-10 years York girls have been “oh so close” in softball and basketball. Do you think this championship broke the pattern and that will lead to more in the future?
“Yes, the toughest part is knocking down that wall. We did that this year by winning the state title. Now we know what it takes to be on top and are already training for next season.”
Coach Branz calls you up and says he wants you to choose one of the other four girls to help you plan and prepare the team championship meal. Who do you choose and why? What is the meal you prepare?
“Maddie Portwine is the first teammate to come to mind when answering this question. Whenever we would run or aqua jog, she would tell us about her new food creations such as homemade mac ‘n cheese and french toast.”
What name would you give this special section?
“Worth the Wait. My first season was delayed due to COVID. It was unsettling not knowing if we could ever have a meet or even have an official practice again. Instead of just taking this time off, my teammates and I did everything we could to train for that year. It was absolutely worth it to see all of our hard work from the past two years pay off. Also, being the first championship since 1993 gave us a sense of bliss. It was a long wait for another championship, but we found a way to persevere through the ‘oh so close’ years and showed everyone what we could bring to the table.”
Favorite song?
“Everybody Wants to Rule the World is my favorite song because no matter how many times you play it, it never seems to get old.”
Favorite beverage?
“My favorite beverage is Propel because I don’t tend to drink things other than water and flavored water is the next best thing.”
Favorite meal?
“Sushi is my favorite meal because it is something I tried that was way out of my comfort zone, but I ended up really enjoying it.”
Describe Coach Darrel Branz with one word and why you chose that word.
“Leader. He has led us through the ups and downs of this season. He has given us many opportunities to improve and grow throughout the year.”
What does winning the state championship mean to you?
“I think it’s pretty great because we are one out of three or four girls teams that have won the state championship in track and to know that we come be up there with some really great athletes and part of something is really great.”
Any last thoughts?
“I am extremely thankful to have gone through training and this season with this team. They have supported me through the tough times of this season and encouraged me to be the best runner I could be. I loved being able to get to know these amazing girls and accomplish so many goals with them.”
Kassidy Stuckey
Freshman
Kassidy Stuckey burst on to the high school scene as a runner for the York Duke girls’ cross country team back in the fall. Coming from a family of runners, Kassidy had an immediate impact on the Dukes’ cross country and track and field program. She finished fifth in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races and also ran the third leg of the 4x800 relay where York finished third.
Who has been the biggest influence in your life when it comes to your track and field career and why?
“My older sister Lindsey has greatly impacted my track and field career. Her tenacity is unlike anyone I will ever know. Watching her struggle with injuries continuously throughout high school has taught me to be grateful every time I step up to the line to run.”
Some of you lost the 2020 varsity season to COVID-19 and everyone had to deal with the ramifications the virus brought with it. How did you stay in shape physically and how tough was it dealing with the mental aspect of it all?
“Seeing that track is both a team and individual sport, when the team aspect was taken away, this resulted in disappointment. To accommodate, I began training for a half marathon on my own. This helped me cope with the loss of the season.”
This is the first girls track and field championship since 1993. Over the past 8-10 years York girls have been “oh so close” in softball and basketball. Do you think this championship broke the pattern and that will lead to more in the future?
“This state championship has shown that we have what it takes to compete with other athletes at this level and that our hard work has finally paid off. In addition, it produces a culture of winning, and pushes York athletes to strive for success.”
Coach Branz calls you up and says he wants you to choose one of the other four girls to help you plan and prepare the team championship meal. Who do you choose and why? What is the meal you prepare?
“In this situation, I would choose Maddie Portwine. On just about every run with her, food was brought up in the conversation. One of the most discussed dishes is her special recipe of mac and cheese.”
What name would you give this special section?
“One Track Mind. There were a lot of diversions this year including COVID-19 and personal injuries. Our goal was to block these distractions out and focus on the end goal as a team. Although track is an individual sport, it is more importantly a team sport and we became unified this year with a ‘One Track Mind’ of coming out top at state.”
Favorite song?
“Caught Up in the Country” is one of my favorite songs because during quarantine, the team listened to this song every day before running in the country.”
Favorite beverage?
“My favorite drink is chocolate milk because it is a great recovery drink after long runs.”
Favorite meal?
“Chicken alfredo because you can never go wrong with Italian food.”
Describe Coach Darrel Branz with one word and why you chose that word.
“Strategic. All season, Coach Branz tried to figure out the best way for our team to score points at the state meet. Without these strategies, we would not have won the championship.”
What does winning the state championship mean to you?
“I think it’s a really big accomplishment knowing that we all push each other and give our best, We have a great group of girls, great coaches and a great community behind us.”
Any last thoughts?
“I’m so thankful for all the opportunities that this season had to offer! This was a great start to my high school career.”
Melanie Driewer
Junior
Melanie Driewer was the first competitor the first day and her win in the pole vault started the Dukes off in the right direction. After the 4x800 relay posted a third place for six points, Driewer cleared 11-0; won the Class B State Championship and added 10 more points to the Dukes’ total.
Who has been the biggest influence in your life when it comes to your track and field career and why?
“The biggest influence in my track and field career has been my pole vault coach, Randy Johnson. He helped me get started and every step of the way he has believed in me. He always pushes me to step out of my comfort zone because he knows it will make me better. We soaked up the experience of winning a state championship and a team championship, and this summer it is back to work for us. He has had the biggest impact on me in track and field, which has also carried over into life outside of the sport. I find myself believing in my own abilities because he built that confidence in me. He has for sure been the biggest influence in my career.”
Some of you lost the 2020 varsity season to COVID-19 and everyone had to deal with the ramifications the virus brought with it. How did you stay in shape physically and how tough was it dealing with the mental aspect of it all?
“Actually, at the end of February last year, I was in the hospital for a week. I woke up at 2 a.m. Monday morning with severe stomach pains, and went to the ER. I later got transferred to Lincoln, where I had emergency surgery. My appendix was twisted and leaking, and I had another cyst burst inside my abdomen. The fluids mixed together to create the perfect storm of septic bacteria that tried to kill me. For me, the pandemic was a time for me to slowly heal, while still not missing out on opportunities. I was able to take things slow, and start regaining my strength throughout the summer. I feel that this experience and the pandemic ultimately made me stronger because I knew that God’s plan for me is not finished”
This is the first girls track and field championship since 1993. Over the past 8-10 years York girls have been “oh so close” in softball and basketball. Do you think this championship broke the pattern and that will lead to more in the future?
“I do believe that this championship broke the seal because we had five strong competitors that did what they came there to do. We all wanted it and worked very hard to be there. I spent a lot of time with these amazing girls I’m honored to call teammates, and we all pushed each other to become better, both in track and out of track. I believe that now that we have shown everyone what we can do, it will encourage other people on our team, and in our school, to show up and put in the work. I hope we have inspired the rest of our teammates and underclassmen to work hard and get another championship.”
Coach Branz calls you up and says he wants you to choose one of the other four girls to help you plan and prepare the team championship meal. Who do you choose and why? What is the meal you prepare?
“I would call Maddie Portwine because she is always up for a team meal and a good time. We would probably have pasta, because I know that the distance girls love pasta before their meets. We would also have some sort of dessert, like brownies or cookies!”
What name would you give this special section?
“The Fantastic Five”, because the five of us beat out teams that had over ten girls competing. We are a tight group and I am very proud of us! Glory be to God!”
Favorite song?
“I have too many favorites to choose from, but my current favorite is “Glad You Exist” by Dan and Shay because it has the best groove to it and the lyrics feel like they are singing the song right to me and it makes me feel good.
Favorite beverage?
“My favorite beverage is water. I love ice water over any other drink, though I do love lemonade and pop. Ice water just hits the spot on hot days at work or after sports workouts.”
Favorite meal?
“My favorite meal is a good steak and a baked potato. In my opinion, this is the best meal anyone could ask for. I would never turn down a good steak.”
Describe Coach Darrel Branz with one word and why you chose that word.
Speaker (motivational). Coach Branz always gave us a pre-meet speech the day before every meet. He always said ‘trust your training, it’s time to compete, go get it done’ It started the flame to get us excited about competing the next day. We always looked forward to the pre-meet speeches, whether we would get a good laugh or feel especially motivated that day.”
What does winning the state championship mean to you?
“I think the biggest thing for me was the support I got from my teammates, my coaches and the community. Right after my 11-foot jump all the cheers and hugs I got from teammates was the most special moment I have had in my life and it was just great having everyone supporting me and giving me that confidence.”
Any last thoughts?
“I just want to say glory be to God for His goodness and for giving us these abilities and opportunities to showcase Him. I’m incredibly proud of my team, and it means so much to me to know I have a whole community behind me cheering me on! Special thanks to my roommates at state, Jami Hoblyn and Kelly Erwin, who were my cheerleaders on the field and the BEST teammates! Thank you!”