One Last Time-CRC Predictions!

I handed over the reins of the sports editor position back in late November to Christian Horn.

After this year I will do the same with the Crossroads Conference predictions, as it only seems fitting that as the sports editor that he should decide whether or not to keep the tradition going.

I have never been shy about expressing how much fun this tournament has been for me and how much I look forward to it. It has been a big part of my 34 years at the York News-Times and the memories are countless.

Over the years my kids, my grandkids, wife and other family members have attended the tournament and have sat in almost the same spot every year.

I know that I have mentioned retirement several times the past few years, but that talk has become a lot more serious the past few months. If things go well I am looking at retiring next March (2024).

However, that is still more than a year away so without further ado let’s look at this year’s tournament.

CRC Girls

Here is an interesting bit of information going into the tournament.

Of the 13 teams in the CRC girls’ bracket, 10 have .500 records or better. To me, that opens up a lot of possibilities for upsets!

Cross County (13-3) is looking to win their fourth CRC Tournament in a row, and they come in as the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 BDS (12-3). At No. 3 is Meridian (11-4) and holding down the fourth spot is the D-2 No. 6 McCool Junction Mustangs with a record of 12-2.

Cross County is No. 10 in C-2 and BDS is among the top 10 in D2.

While there are a lot of good teams in the tournament, I don’t see anyone in the semifinals other than the top four mentioned above.

Saturday, January 21- Nebraska Lutheran, Exeter-Milligan, Meridian, Osceola and Hampton all advance.

Monday, January 23-BDS tops Lutheran and Cross County gets past Hampton.

Tuesday, January 24-Meridian defeats Exeter-Milligan, while McCool Junction gets past Osceola.

Thursday, January 26-I’ve seen both Meridian and BDS play this year. Meridian was rolled at Cross County and BDS lost a barnburner at McCool JCT. BDS’ height will be the difference in this game as the Eagles advance.

McCool Junction defeated Cross County in the first game this year by double digits. I was impressed by the scrappiness of the Mustangs defense in their win over BDS last Tuesday night. This will be one of the top games of the tournament and I am going with the Mustangs to end the Cougars run. Their defensive effort against BDS is freshly etched in my mind.

Friday, January 27- Cross County beats Meridian in the third place game. BDS will get the rematch they want with MCJ. It’s just a hunch but I am going with McCool Junction. It won’t be easy and it may be ugly, but I’m taking the Mustangs to win a defensive battle.

CRC Boys

The top four seeds are Osceola (11-2), D2 No.4; Cross County (13-2); D2 No. 10 Nebraska Lutheran (11-2) and McCool JCT (9-4).

Osceola owns a six-point win over the Cougars this season and a 10-point win over the Knights, with both wins coming in Osceola.

Cross County defeated MCJ on opening night but has not played Lutheran.

BDS is the fifth seed at 8-7 and Exeter-Milligan at 7-8 is No. 6.

I’ll just make this easy: the Bulldogs and the Cougars will play for the CRC title on Friday, January 27 in front of a packed house and in an atmosphere like a state tournament game.

Here is the road starting today.

Saturday, January 21- Shelby-Rising City, BDS, McCool Junction, Exeter-Milligan and East Butler all advance.

Monday, January 23- Osceola tops S-RC and Cross County overwhelms East Butler.

Tuesday, January 24- McCool Junction beats BDS and Lutheran gets past Exeter-Milligan.

Thursday, January 26-Osceola defeats McCool Junction and Cross County edges Lutheran in a high-scoring game.

Friday, January 27- Lutheran finishes third with a win over McCool Junction. Championship-Butch Cassidy had the Sundance Kid. Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney has Kale Gustafson – or vice-versa – and Cross County’s Tanner Hollinger has to have someone step up, and there are several possibilities. Cross County defeated Osceola last year in OT 54-50, dethroning the Bulldogs. This is really a tough pick. I’m going with Osceola just because of Zelasney, Gustafson and the chemistry they have built over the years.

As always this is all just for fun and like I always say I have no favorites.

I hope everyone has a great weekend and be safe and careful if you are traveling to any games.