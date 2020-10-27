One Down-Two to Go! - Dukes Frontline Stymies Seward Attack

YORK - It didn’t take long for the York Dukes to establish dominance at the net Tuesday night against Seward as they started off the first set taking command early and setting the tone for the rest of the match.
York opened with an 8-0 run against Lady Jays in the first set and from that point on the Dukes were in control sweeping Seward 3-0 in the semifinals of the B-6 subdistrict at York High School.
The Dukes won the first set 25-12, but got a little bit of a scare in the second but eventually posted a 25-22 win.
The Dukes then put the match away with a 25-19 win in the third.
The win puts the York girls at 25-8 on the year and just two wins away from a state tournament berth next week in Lincoln.
York head coach Chris Ericson said the quick start was definitely a tone setter.
“We got off to a fast start and we just didn’t let them get back into the match and that was important,” Ericson said.
After York dominated the first set, they appeared headed to another easy win as they led the Lady Jays 22-15.
But Seward tried to grab the momentum away from York as they went on a 7-2 run to cut the York lead to 24-22, but a long serve by Seward gave York the game and a 2-0 lead.
The Dukes were getting a huge night on offense from seniors Addison Legg and Erin Case as they both led the team with 13 kills, while junior Masa Scheierman had 10.
York’s block was disruptive to the Seward attack as they posted eight blocks in the match, with Case leading the way with two solos and four assists, while junior Brynn Hirschfeld had two blocks with her four assists.
Ericson said the opportunity had been there all season long for someone other than Scheierman to take the lead.
“I think that is big and really helps the confidence of the team as well when other hitters can have big nights. We talked at practice yesterday, last week and even before the game tonight that the game was there for those two (Case and Legg) or any other hitters to take it if they wanted to,” explained Ericson. “We passed the ball well enough tonight and Addison did a great job mixing up her attacks and kept them guessing and finishing off chances when she had them. It was probably the best efficiency night she has ever had. Erin did a great job as well with her attacks and setting up her block.”
York finished with 44 team kills and other than the Legg, Case and Scheierman, sophomore Dannika Lamberty had four kills and one solo block.
Seward’s Abbey Ringler, a 6-foot senior led all players with 15 kills from her middle position, while Grace Vyhnalek added eight and senior Anna Hughes was held to six.
Ericson said that knowing the teams so well in this subdistrict makes things a little easier.
“The girls are more confident coming into the match when they don’t have to spend the first part of the game learning speeds and where the other girls are setting up,” Ericson commented. “We didn’t do a very good job against their middle tonight, but we knew she would get her kills. We knew we had to take advantage of the front row when she wasn’t in there and I think we did a good job of that.”
Ericson believes Tuesday night’s win should have solidified home court advantage for the Dukes on Saturday.
“I think tonight’s win got us home court and playing here on Saturday would be huge for us. We knew this subdistrict was not going to shake out a lot of changes because it is like a mini state tournament and all the teams here had a chance to win,” said Ericson. “This is the caliber of teams we are going to play next week so this is good for us.”
