On Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. CST the York Dukes won the Class B State Golf Championship for the second time in five years.

With that the 2022-2023 high school sports season officially came to an end.

About 1 ½ hours later we officially began our summer coverage which will include, York Cornerstone Kings baseball, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS) baseball, York Fusion 18-U and 14-U softball and Utica Beaver-Crossing baseball (can someone please send me a schedule for UBC please).

There are also a lot of all-star volleyball, basketball and football games which will also be part of the summer schedule.

Last Tuesday night I covered the all-star volleyball clash between the Goldenrod Conference and the Crossroads Conference and the same two conferences went head-to-head last night in Osceola on the basketball court.

Coverage of the Shrine Bowl, Sertoma Eight-Man football game and several baseball and softball tournaments will continue to keep Christian and I busy for most of the summer.

The 2022-23 Male and Female Athletes of the Year will also be announced sometime in June. An exact date has not been set yet.

Then before we even realize it, our focus will start to turn to the 2023-2024 high school sports season and we will go through the process all over again.

This has been the process/schedule I have lived by for the past 25 years or so, 35 years in all at the York News-Times.

I realize that each year that passes I get a little closer to the time when I will cover my last sporting event for the YNT and I will have more time to spend doing other things. For now, however, it’s summertime sports and when late August gets here I’ll be back out chasing down the stories for the fall sports season.

State Track

I think every year I have attended the state track meet the rules have changed in regards to photographing the athletes during their events.

Last week was another example of that as a new term came into play and that was “line of sight.”

We were not able to photograph long jumpers directly behind the pit due to “line of sight” and at the discus several photographers were huddled in an area where only a few could get decent photos. Thankfully I took my 300 lens up top, plus being almost 6-7 I was able to shoot right over the top of some of my colleagues.

I don’t think it was the fact that rules changed, but they were not implemented consistently throughout the four days and when NSAA officials were asked why, we were treated rudely and most of the time given a short “because that is the way it is” type of answer. Not all NSAA officials responded this way; I also saw some who were almost apologetic as they told us we needed to move to another area.

I understand safety is first and foremost, but we are also there to do a job so at least have the courtesy to treat us respectfully. It is a long four days and we all have to get along.

I have rambled on long enough and the Memorial Day holiday weekend is upon us. A lot of people will choose to travel over the next 3-4 days, so if you are one of them, be safe and be careful. Have a great weekend!