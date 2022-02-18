'Once a Bronco, Always a Bronco' - Jake Bargen signs with Hastings College

UTICA – The two helmets sat at separate ends of the table in the East gym at Centennial High School.

One was white with a blue horseshoe representing Centennial, the other Maroon with a white horseshoe which represented Hastings College, both Broncos.

On Wednesday, February 16, Jake Bargen signed his letter-of-intent to make it official that he will remain a Bronco for the next four years at Hastings College where he will major in Exercise Science and play wide receiver for first year head coach Matt Franzen.

Jake’s decision to go to Hastings College was not the tough part, deciding which sport he wanted to play was.

“For sure it was definitely a hard decision picking between sports. I think what really helped my decision was I had real good seasons my junior and senior years and I just started to fall in love with the sport more and more and I also fell in love with Hastings College and the program and I am ready to get to work,” said Bargen.

On the football field Bargen hauled in 105 receptions in his four years at Centennial for 1,531 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past season he had 40 receptions for 663 yards and five scores.

Bargen has helped lead the Broncos to a 15-7 record on the basketball court and he is averaging 19.4 points per game. He shoots 48% from the field and 38% from 3-point distance.

He is a three-sport athlete as he also represented the Broncos at the State Track and Field Championships last year in the high jump. He finished tied for seventh when he cleared 6-2.

Concordia, Doane and Midland were the other schools Bargen was considering.

Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky said Bargen could have played several positions in high school.

“He was kind of a swiss army knife for us just because of his skills set and his athletic ability. Jake could have played probably three or four different positions but he settled in at an outside wide receiver for us, but he could have done a lot of different stuff,” Klanecky pointed out. “He is a tremendous teammate and leader and he is kind of a self-made kid. He has been more dedicated to the weight room than any kid I have had in my 12 years here and you can see that he has transformed himself. He is a lead by example guy, a real positive kid and he is going to do great things at Hastings because he just wants to win and he wants to compete.”

The Hastings College program is in a rebuilding phase and getting kids with character and athletic ability go hand in hand.

“Several things jump out about Jake, first is quality of character and getting to know him and his family we could see what we are getting. We are in a little bit of a rebuild in our program and it all starts with character and getting the right young men in the program and he is a home run on that end,” said Franzen.

“We are really excited about getting Jake. We had Centennial at our team camp this summer and it was a deal where Jake really caught fire for a couple days in camp and we had a chance to see him,” Franzen added. “With me being new to Hastings and not even in football last year, he wasn’t even on my radar until we saw him in camp. He really had a great camp and we offered him coming out of camp.”

Klanecky added that Jake has the mindset that will push him to succeed.

“I think he will be a monster in the red zone in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) right away. I know Jake’s mindset and he will want to come in and contribute right away.”