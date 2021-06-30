On Bill Moos; If it walks like a duck

Not sure what to make of the sudden departure of Bill Moos as AD at Nebraska.
Words on the subject have poured onto airwaves and newspaper pages since the stunning announcement of his ‘retirement’ yesterday. What could I possibly contribute to the landslide of comment on this most mysterious matter? Dang little.
Lots of folks are better informed and closer to the flame than me on this one, but anyone who suggests it was a run-of-the-mill, ho-hum, gonna shuffle on home with the wife and play with the grandkids retirement is as tone deaf as they are delusional.
The revealing word lies in Moos’ own statement. That word is ‘apparently’ as in “Apparently now was the right time.”
The phraseology Moos chose was not random, but rather a thinly-disguised message that whoever abruptly pulled the plug … it was not him.
The whole mess has the stench of pond scum politics all over it.
Brighter lights than the likes of me have opined ad nauseam about the next phase, so I have nothing more to add on the topic of who ought to replace Moos. Sure is gonna be interesting, though, ain’t it?
Before I sign off on the Huskers, how much longer do you suppose Husker Nation will sit on its collective rump and keep the faith for favorite son Scott Frost? Asking for a friend.
Though it has little to do with sports save the squeal of smooth tires on a hot asphalt track, let’s man up anyway and go public with my sketchy go-kart experience last week in Branson.
To celebrate our 50th anniversary, an outing delayed last summer by you-know-what, we spent Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at Falls Village in Branson.
Our intimate little group of 10 drove and drove and drove go-karts at three – count ‘em three – different tracks. We did a day at Silver Dollar City, most of a day at Whitewater along with multiple rounds of miniature golf, Branson Landing twice, arcades, roller coasters, laser tag, shopping, shopping, shopping and more. I use ‘we’ in the most liberal definition. Good Wife Norma and I sat out at least half of that stuff. Just ain’t got the poop to keep up anymore.
I blushingly admit it; I like going fast as much on the cusp of 72 winters as I did in distant, hormonal days. So I could not resist one pedal-to-the-metal, never-ever-lift, go-kart run. Then, to make the prospect of failure exponentially greater, I chose a monster, the four-story behemoth they call the Heavy Metal High Rise. You twist round and round all the way to the top and then fall off, screaming four stories almost straight down to the bottom. Only to corkscrew back to the top again …and again … and again.
My occasional vertigo appeared about three laps in and I almost pulled to the infield, but it settled so I kept going. It was a hoot until time came to crawl out/off the thing. Dignity went out the window trying to get this 6-4, 260-pound stove-up carcass unfolded enough to stand up. I swear my dang knees were higher than my head.
I had no chance. So with probably a hundred folks standing online a dozen feet away, waiting their turn to ride, my son-in-law raced to the rescue once it became obvious to the assembled horde I would never, ever stand unassisted.
Then even more horror. I was such a blob of inert, wedged-in goo, Kevin couldn’t do it alone. So with him heaving and hauling on one side and son Aaron on the other, I finally gained my feet, took one step and practically face planted. The dizziness, it turned out, had not fully dissipated.
An inglorious moment to be sure, but what to do? I shrugged helplessly, shot a sheepish grin toward my adoring gallery and wobbled off surrounded by spotters to catch me.
Was this the last go-kart ride of my life? Don’t be silly, of course it was. Wait! I wonder if we could maybe scare up some adult size karts down there somewhere?