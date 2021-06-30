On Bill Moos; If it walks like a duck

Though it has little to do with sports save the squeal of smooth tires on a hot asphalt track, let’s man up anyway and go public with my sketchy go-kart experience last week in Branson.

To celebrate our 50th anniversary, an outing delayed last summer by you-know-what, we spent Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at Falls Village in Branson.

Our intimate little group of 10 drove and drove and drove go-karts at three – count ‘em three – different tracks. We did a day at Silver Dollar City, most of a day at Whitewater along with multiple rounds of miniature golf, Branson Landing twice, arcades, roller coasters, laser tag, shopping, shopping, shopping and more. I use ‘we’ in the most liberal definition. Good Wife Norma and I sat out at least half of that stuff. Just ain’t got the poop to keep up anymore.

I blushingly admit it; I like going fast as much on the cusp of 72 winters as I did in distant, hormonal days. So I could not resist one pedal-to-the-metal, never-ever-lift, go-kart run. Then, to make the prospect of failure exponentially greater, I chose a monster, the four-story behemoth they call the Heavy Metal High Rise. You twist round and round all the way to the top and then fall off, screaming four stories almost straight down to the bottom. Only to corkscrew back to the top again …and again … and again.